The Aviation Communications and Allied Workers Union (ACAWU), a union representing the interests of flight attendants and general employees, says it was not formally invited by Caribbean Airlines to negotiate amid planned retrenchments.
In a statement released on Wednesday the union noted the CAL’s announcement of retrenchment of 25 per cent of its staff. Following this announcement, the Union stated, the Trinidad and Tobago Pilots association (TTAPLA) was informed of the decision to retrench 118 pilots. The TTAPLA was invited to engage CAL on behalf of its workers.
However, the ACAWU says this courtesy was not extended to its members.
“The Union wishes to state to the national press and by extension the national community that we have observed that Caribbean Airlines (CAL)would have informed the media as first reported on the 21 of June 2021 of its intention to retrench its employees. Subsequently as reported on the 24 of June 2021, CAL would have officially written the Trinidad and Tobago Pilots Association (TTALPA) informing them of its intention to retrench 25 per cent of its staff and as many one hundred and fifteen (115) Pilots while extending an invitation for the Union to engage in consultation.”
“Ironically CAL has failed to extend the same courtesy to the Aviation Communication and Allied Workers Union (ACAWU)the representative body for flight attendants and General Employees belonging to the Bargaining unit no. 35/83. To date CAL has failed to inform the ACAWU of its proposed action formally and officially or provide all relevant and applicable information detailing how its actions would affect ACAWU’s members allowing for genuine consultation to occur.” it said.
As a result, the union is requesting an audience with CAL to negotiate on behalf of those affected. The Union stated its intention to represent retrenched workers who hoped o return to work when borders are reopened, among other things.
“To save the jobs of its members. some of whom have made sacrifices for nine months while being without pay (layoff) with the hope of returning to work once our borders were reopened.
To engage in genuine consultation with CAL to explore the possibility of averting any premature decisions by the company. To share with CAL workers’ willingness and preparedness to cooperate and contribute to the company achieving stability and profitability,” it said.
Citing the current economic and health concerns brought by the pandemic, the union said CAL’s compliance could avert a “potential crisis.”