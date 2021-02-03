National Security Minister Stuart Young has advised that Opposition Senator Damian Lyder take information he has regarding any wrong doing with respect to Venezuelans coming into Trinidad via Chaguaramas to the police.
The Minister stated that fishing vessels with large catches of fish and seafood are allowed to bring their catch to Trinidad, where the product is packaged for retail and export - but crew members are not allowed to disembark.
Lyder called on the Minister to answer why are Venezuelans being allowed to dock in Chaguaramas on fishing boats.
He shared with the Express photos and videos of what he said are Venezuelan fishing boats in Trinidad waters and docked at a Chaguaramas jetty taken today - February 3, 2021.
Lyder said there are more than 15 fishing vessels coming into to Trinidad and there are reports that these Venezuelans exit their boats and go to nearby pharmacies and supermarkets.
He questioned why is this happening if Trinidad and Tobago's borders are closed.
This is not the first time Lyder has made this claim. He raised the the issue in the Senate last year.
Lyder said the issue remains unresolved and Venezuelans continue to flow in and out of Trinidad and Tobago.
"The Minister of National Security has indicated that these Venezuelans do not disembark the boats but the bottom line is this- if the borders are closed, the borders are closed," said Lyder.
"What are these Venezuelan fishing boats with Venezuelan nationals on them, what are they doing at our shores? Why are they docked at our jetties, many persons have given reports of seeing these persons frequenting supermarkets, pharmacies in our land and we are asking why are they given permission to come into our country when thousands of our citizens are being deprived their constitutional rights to return to their native land that they so desire. That's the question that the Minister of National Security must answer," he said.
The Express contacted Young for comment and he responded via WhatsApp as follows:
“This is a question that the opposition has asked many times before. The last time this was answered it was in the Senate based on an opposition question. As has been previously stated, for decades, fishing vessels with large catches of fish and seafood have brought their catch to Trinidad, where the product is packaged for retail and export. This includes the catch of Venezuelan fishing vessels.
This is permitted under the current regulations; however, crew members are not permitted to disembark. I have asked customs and immigration to monitor this arrangement. It is also up to the businesses that buy the catches of fish and seafood not to encourage or permit any illegal disembarking of vessels.
I cannot verify the dates of these photos or videos, nor can I verify the veracity of same. I suggest that Senator Lyder provide the authorities with any evidence of wrong doing that he has. I believe he knows the Commissioner of Police and that may be a good starting point.”