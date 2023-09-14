What Cabinet reshuffle?
That was the response of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley when questioned on rumours that he planned to reshuffle his Cabinet following a three-day retreat with his Cabinet colleagues at Crews Inn in Chaguaramas, which started on Monday and concluded on Wednesday.
“I have noticed that our media has a way of taking its news from social media. Social media mean anybody. So, anybody can get up and announce a reshuffle and the media comes running to me asking me where is the reshuffle,” Rowley said during Thursday’s post-cabinet media conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St. Ann’s, Port of Spain.
He added: “I really don’t like being moved by the arbitrariness of social media. I can tell you that I gave no signal to anyone that there will be a reshuffle.”
Noting that as prime minister he had the option of appointing every member of Cabinet as prime minister at some time during their term in office, he said he chose not to do so.
“One prime minister did that. That was their style. I have not done that. Maybe it’s because I’m PNM (People’s National Movement). I have a great respect for and belief in stability. So, since I have been prime minister, one senior minister has acted as prime minister in my absence. What that does, it allows the Government to not lose pace and to not lose track because the prime minister is not in the country. The government functions because of that stability.”
He said given the huge difficulties they have been facing between 2015 and present, he could not have the luxury of instability because of the decision making that had to take place, thus, stability had great currency and great value.
“Secondly, I have reshuffled the Cabinet within the eight-year period twice, and on each occasion, there were significant moves,” Rowley stated.
He said having served on a number of Cabinet during his political career, he can safely say that reshuffling for reshuffling sake, does not an improvement make, because whenever you reshuffle the Cabinet, rest assured that while a few people will accelerate their performance, the majority of people have a learning curve before they can start running again.
“I’m not here casting aspersions on our public servants, but one of the difficulties that we have at this period, and I hope it changes as time goes forward, the very first Cabinet that I served in, there were three people in that Cabinet who had prior Cabinet experience.
He said those three were the late Patrick Manning who was prime minister, Wendell Mottley and John Eckstein.
“Everybody else were brand new to the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago. And, the population might take it for granted that we did survive as a Cabinet and do very good work including what we did, which you all make reference to from the Manning era. But, we were only able to do that in the way it was done because of the quality of the public service that existed at that time at the permanent secretary level. There were a large number of very experienced and confident public servants who provided the Government with the guidance that a new government of that nature needed. Otherwise, it could have been quite different. Since then, there has been a huge changeover in the public service.”
The PM noted that when you have a system where you have a huge changeover, you have to be careful that you don’t pretend that you have what you don’t have because sometimes it takes time.
“I’ve been there, I know it. So, I’m not a prime minister who will reshuffle to appease somebody on social media, who’s saying its time for a reshuffle. I rather have a minister do more with something that he or she knows more about now and let’s get on with the job,” Rowley said.
He noted that many of the changes that had been done in prior Cabinets were as a result of specific actions, sometimes scandals, which require adjustments because vacancies have been created.
“I am pleased to announce that the Government which I’ve led have had one such situation that didn’t occur in the Government I led.
“The only requirement to fill a vacancy in the Cabinet that I led as a result of a scandal or a removal of a person…we had the death of Franklin Khan and we had the arrest of Marlene McDonald, both of which were beyond my control.
He noted that McDonald’s matter was related to two governments before he became prime minister.
“So, in terms of choosing to have a reshuffle, I was informed of that by you,” Rowley stated.
With reference to the retreat, he said they dealt with 50 areas of government activity inclusive of security, energy, development programmes, and the economy.
He said the country no longer has the financial capacity it did year ago as its resource base is not what it used to be during the country’s peak earnings in 2007-2008.
He noted that during the retreat, Finance Minister Colm Imbert delivered presentations on projections for the next three to five years, and they discussed pertinent issue related to where the country has been, where it is now, and where they want to go.
Rowley said key among the issues discussed were that of the high level of violent crime, which is of greatest concern, the poor condition of the nation’s roads, proclamation of local government legislation, and the restructuring of Atlantic LNG, which is near to being signed off on.
He said immediately after the budget, which is due next month, he alongside Imbert, will do a spotlight on the economy to educate the public on the measures Government will be implementing.
Rowley departs for New York, leading a team comprising of Foreign Affairs Minister Amery Browne, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, and Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles, who will represent Trinidad and Tobago at next week’s plenary meetings of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.