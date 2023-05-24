The 2023 Local Government elections will not be held anytime before August.
This, given the timeline of events to be undertaken as outlined by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley while addressing the Parliament on Wednesday.
Rowley said while his Government has no choice but to accept the May 18 Privy Council ruling, which deemed the one-year extension of the life on councilors and aldermen to be illegal, a new situation developed requiring the Government to respond.
“It is important to note that throughout the challenge brought by the Appellant it did not succeed until 18 May 2023, with the Corporations continuing to function lawfully consistent with the provisions of the Municipal Corporations Act, and supported until then by the unanimous decision of the Court of Appeal,” Rowley said.
He noted that Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, has already engaged and described the calming principles of settled law in the context of the facto officer doctrine, and that by the common law application of that doctrine, the actions and decisions of the Corporations will be recognized by law as valid.
“Consistent with that advice, the Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel is in the process of drafting the necessary legislation to validate all acts of the Corporations from December 2022, up to May 18, 2023.”
Setting election date
“Following the decision of the Privy Council on the 18th of May, the time for calling an election is now past due. The Government is duty-bound to call an election with the statutory procedure prescribed in the Act and the Representation of the People Act. Pursuant to the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, the President, acting with the advice of the Cabinet, and that is found in Section 81 of the Constitution, is now to be mandated to issue a writ, setting the Local Government Elections in motion.
“Under existing law, a period of not less than 35 days must lapse between the issue of the writ and the taking of the Poll. Immediately, and within three months of May 18, the Government will move to issue the writ so that a Poll can be taken within the usual 90-day window,” the PM noted.
He said with the arrival of the new decision, the option always exist to extend the office of incumbents up to May 18, so as to validate the actions prior to May 18, and to call an election to be held within three months from that date.
“Of the many options available this is the one most suitable and the one chosen by the Government at this time.”
He said as such, the Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel is on standby for the drafting of the necessary legislation to validate all acts of the Corporations from December 2022, up to May 18, 2023, and for the further three-month period from May 18.
“This piece of legislation is expected to be ready to be laid and debated and taken through all its stages in this Honorable House on Monday 29th May 2023. Once this is accomplished the date for Local Government, within the 90-day window will be announced.
The PM noted that in democratic systems, challenges to governments actions, intentions and even legislation are not new nor daunting, but are symptomatic of a vibrant and free democracy
“Clearly, notwithstanding the outpourings of glee on the part of those who challenge behind the coats of “men of straw”, there is no “crisis” as some so triumphantly wish for. All that is required is for the Government to act within a reasonable time frame to maintain an orderly response and effect the necessary processes, including the calling of elections, gleaned within the rulings set out by the Privy Council,” Rowley said.