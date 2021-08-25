ARMED robbers stormed a quarry at Sangre Grande around midnight on Tuesday where they tied up a watchman and stole parts of vehicles on the compound.
The thieves escaped with thousands of dollars’ worth of vehicular parts from Hermitage Limestone Limited.
A police report said that the watchman was on duty at his workplace at the company’s compound at Cunapo Southern Main Road, Coal Mine, when he went to the washroom.
While there he was accosted by four men, dressed in dark clothing, all armed with knives.
One of the men placed a knife to his neck, while the others tied his hands and feet and forced him to the ground.
The report said that the thieves used power tools to remove parts from five motor lorries, which were secured on the compound.
They packed the vehicular parts in two vehicles and escaped.
The scene was visited by Cpl Dickson, WPC Sanchez, PCs Blake and Hosein.
The watchman was taken for medical treatment.
PC Blake is continuing investigations.