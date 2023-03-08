Shaheed Mohammed never had an easy day in all his life. He overcame burns in a house fire, severed two fingers, and was almost decapitated in a construction site accident. All this by age 32.
But together with a devoted wife, this farmer has been trying everything to work his way up, moving onto a sandy hillside in Mayo Village, Whiteland, and planting a crop of seasoning and peppers in order to care for their three children.
Mohammed’s dog has led an equally rough life—a rescued stray who survived mange, fights, and a hunger that led him to learn to hunt his own meat in the forests around the garden camp. Which is what this dog named “Dogface” was doing that morning January 18, 2023, when he led his master to a mystery buried under an old tree.
Mohammed told us: “It was about eight in the morning, and we were watering the plants. I hear something running in the bush, and Dogface run after it. I knew he spot something because he chasing anything—from agouti, to lizard, to butterfly. So I end up following him. He ran through the bush and straight to this big tree. It was the second time he did that. The first time I did not follow. I see him digging under the tree between the big roots. I start digging with him. I thought it was a tattoo (armadillo). And tattoo worth some money—three, four hundred dollars.
“Dogface dig down deep under the tree and just flinging sand out. I had to pull him out, he reached so deep. When I watch in the hole, it had tunnels underneath the tree that the tattoo had made. So I continued digging with the cutlass. And just like that, a stone fell from the centre of the tree and hit the cutlass, ping!”
Treasure fantasies
Mohammed said since a child he had been digging around, fantasising about finding treasure. “I hold up this stone. It was round and flat and I know one time that somebody put it there. I just continued digging. And the second thing I find is this thing with a face, watching me. Then something with a hole in it.”
By the end of the day, he had a bucket filled with curiously shared rocks and stones, some coloured red, white, black and green.
Mohammed didn’t know what to do with his find, so went on the Internet and discovered the work and research of Eric Lewis, the curator of the Moruga Museum, and one who is doing extensive documentation on the First Peoples settlements along the south-east coastline of Trinidad.
He also shared images of his discovery on the Angelo Bissessarsingh’s Virtual Museum of Trinidad and Tobago Facebook site, and attracted the attention of Lawrence Waldron, an assistant professor of art history at Queens College of the City University of New York, and the author of Handbook of Ceramic Animal Symbols in the Ancient Lesser Antilles.
Lewis, who visited the Whiteland site and examined what Mohammed discovered, said the location was one of the settlements explored by Dutch archaeologist Prof Aarie Boomert, who has written extensively about the First Peoples, from the earliest occupation of the island about 8,000 years ago to the decline as the European invaders decimated the Amerindians.
Boomert has detailed the First Peoples ceramic tradition known as Saladoid (ca 300 BC–AD650/800), and this type of pottery produced on the island up to about 350AD, when Saladoid pottery began to be replaced by another ceramic tradition known as Barrancoid, a pottery that was thicker, stronger and more ornate than Saladoid pots.
What Mohammed uncovered was evidence of the Amerindian group known as the Nepoio, one of six Amerindian ethnic groups known to have occupied the island at the time of European contact.
The pieces appear to be Barrancoid, and the location would likely have been ideal for settlement, since it was in a direct line of sight of the Moruga Hills, the San Fernando Hill, and had two nearby springs that, to this day, provide a perpetual supply of water. The most interesting piece is what appears to be the head of a peccary (pig) which may have been part of a ceremonial bowl.
“What he found was an adorno (an appendage that would have been affixed to a pot). It is not unusual for this to be discovered by hunters, marijuana planters and anyone practising slash and burn,” said Lewis.
Living with the spirits
Also unearthed was part of a ceremonial vessel used to pour tobacco or pepper juice into the nose during spiritual activities. What else is buried would only be known if an extensive archaeological dig of the hill is undertaken, said Lewis, who added that the location was under heavy forest cover until Mohammed began clearing it for agriculture.
And in commenting on the find, Waldron wrote: “That mammal adorno is at least a thousand years old (by the style of the pinched ears, it goes as far back as the 4th c CE). The prominent snout but round head does not necessarily make it a peccary (that alone might make it a bat), but the location of the mouth under the head seems to confirm, yes, peccary. Dogs, armadillos (tattoo), and opossums (manicou) typically have longer profiles. The hollow on the back is a standard feature to help it fire more evenly.”
Shaheed Mohammed says he has no fear sharing this land with the spirits of the many who lived, loved and died in this place. “I feel that God blessed me with this (finding the buried artefacts). If it wasn’t for all those hard times, I would not have ended up here, with this dog, by that tree.”
UPDATE: Since we first reported on the activities of Dogface, there has been an outpouring of affection for the animal, which would be about 50 years old in human years. A veterinarian has visited, done a complete check-up, and found him to be dealing with all the effects of underground tunnelling. He has been given medication and a better diet, and is back to the digging. His latest finds (which we have seen) is another adorno, the bones of either a donkey or cattle, and what could be human remains.
If you want to contact Shaheed Mohammed and his dog, you can e-mail the writer at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com.