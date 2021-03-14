A 60-acre parcel of agriculture land in Penal was under flood water yesterday, following two weeks of persistent rainfall.
Farmers are now trying to salvage their crops of water melon, pumpkin and other vegetables.
Local government councillor Dipti Ramnath said farmers had planted their plots of land in the Poodai Lagoon, off Goodman Trace, at the start of the dry season.
But the continuous rainfall, he said, had severely affected them.
"They did not expect this kind of rainfall at this time of the year so they went ahead and planted. The crops are now under water and they are trying to salvage some things. We are concerned about the farmers at this time," he said.
Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, Dr Allen Sammy, said Ministry of Agriculture workers went into the area last week to clear the water courses. "But it has been two weeks of rain so the area remains saturated," he said.
He said farmers have been pumping water from the land since last week.
Sammy said homes were not affected by the flooding.
The Express was told that flash flooding occurred in parts of Claxton Bay and other low lying areas in central Trinidad.
Chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, Henry Awong, said however no homes were affected and the water receded quickly.