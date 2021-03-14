rain

The rain swept Solomon Hochoy Highway

A 60-acre parcel of agriculture land in Penal was under flood water yesterday, following two weeks of persistent rainfall.

Farmers are now trying to salvage their crops of water melon, pumpkin and other vegetables.

Local government councillor Dipti Ramnath said farmers had planted their plots of land in the Poodai Lagoon, off Goodman Trace, at the start of the dry season.

But the continuous rainfall, he said, had severely affected them.

fiends

The flooded fields

"They did not expect this kind of rainfall at this time of the year so they went ahead and planted. The crops are now under water and they are trying to salvage some things. We are concerned about the farmers at this time," he said.

Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, Dr Allen Sammy, said Ministry of Agriculture workers went into the area last week to clear the water courses. "But it has been two weeks of rain so the area remains saturated," he said.

He said farmers have been pumping water from the land since last week.

Sammy said homes were not affected by the flooding.

The Express was told that flash flooding occurred in parts of Claxton Bay and other low lying areas in central Trinidad. 

Chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, Henry Awong, said however no homes were affected and the water receded quickly.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CARPHA: AstraZeneca vaccine in C’bean from a different batch

CARPHA: AstraZeneca vaccine in C’bean from a different batch

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has stated that the AstraZeneca vaccine being used in the Caribbean is not the same version or batch as the one in Europe.

CARPHA yesterday issued a statement noting that it is aware that some countries in the European Union have suspended their AstraZeneca vaccination campaign as a result of reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in people who had received the vaccine.

+2
ALCOHOL IN TEA CUPS

ALCOHOL IN TEA CUPS

TEA or tequila?

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith claims some restaurants are flouting the Covid health regulations by serving alcohol in tea cups and allowing patrons beyond the 10 p.m. closing time.

In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Griffith defended police going into restaurants, including Jenny’s on the Boulevard in Port of Spain last Friday, to ensure that the law is being adhered to.

Economic storm brewing

Economic storm brewing

FACED with a steady decline in consumer activity, the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) is calling on the Government to show leadership that would prevent the country from facing “an economic pandemic”.

DOMA president Gregory Aboud is also calling for more consultation with the business community and increased public/private sector partnership, saying last week that the Covid-19 pandemic “has exposed a lot of economic pillars that are weak and unable of providing us with support”.

Parent seeks assistance for special needs child

Parent seeks assistance for special needs child

Parents of a differently-abled child in St Augustine are calling for action from the Government in effectively distributing grants for minors with disabilities.

The family (who asked for anonymity to avoid victimisation) says thousands of dollars each month are spent on necessary items such as special diapers and medication for their six-year-old son. The child has been diagnosed with severe autism and a number of sensory issues. With only one source of income, the family has struggled to meet all needs adequately without assistance.

Teenager in court after fatal robbery

Teenager in court after fatal robbery

A TEENAGE mother who was arrested after an alleged robbery at a roti shop in Barrackpore, where a man was shot and killed last Tuesday, faced the court charged with three offences.

Chelsea Rampersad, 19, of Tarouba, was charged with robbery with violence and driving without a driver’s permit and certificate of insurance. Sgt Prescott laid the charges.