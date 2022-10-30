What happened to Robin?

The family of missing business owner Zaid “Robin” Hosein continues to pray for a miracle, six weeks after he vanished without a trace.
His sister, Zaniffa Mohammed, has made another appeal to anyone with information on her brother’s whereabouts to come forward.
In an emotional interview on Thursday, Mohammed said, “We are waiting and praying for a miracle. I am pleading for anyone with information, who saw something, to come forward and let us know.”
Hosein, 54, the owner of Robin’s Agro Solutions, left his home in Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, driving his black Toyota Fortuna on September 11. He never returned home.
His plant shop, along the Southern Main Road in Marabella, has reopened. “His customers are coming in and crying for Robin. Everyone who knows him knows that this is something strange. Robin is the most caring, generous person you will ever meet,” Mohammed said.
Hosein’s sports utility vehicle is also missing.
Mohammed said her brother left home that Sunday afternoon to go for a drive. It was not unusual, she said.
But when he did not return that evening, his siblings raised an alarm and called his friends and relatives, searching for him.
A report was also made to the Princes Town Police Station, and captain of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team Vallence Rambharat was contacted and asked that the team search for Hosein.
Mohammed said she was uncertain of what would have led to her brother’s disappearance. “But I know he did not have any financial problems, neither did he say anything about feeling threatened.
“He would usually go for a drive and come back home. He would never abandon his business. Nothing is adding up for us, and it is strange no one saw or knows anything,” she said.
Mohammed said she believes her brother is alive and will return home.
“We just need some help to find him,” she said.
Anyone with information can contact the TTPS at 555, 999, 911; or send the information to Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477); or send the information to the TTPS app.