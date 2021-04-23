Legislation to enable the use of pepper spray is currently before the Cabinet’s Finance and General Purposes Committee, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday.
On Monday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said there was still no legislation to enact pepper spray use which was promised by the Government following the murder of Arima law clerk Andrea Bharatt in January.
The Express contacted Al-Rawi yesterday to ask about the status of the proposed legislation.
He said the committee is expected to complete its work “imminently” and will then invite Cabinet’s consideration.
“I would like Mrs Persad-Bissessar and in particular young (Member of Parliament) Saddam Hosein to develop a conscience and to recognise that the protection of women in the gender context in this particular issue is by far more than pepper spray,” he said.
Al-Rawi criticised the Opposition, saying they had consistently refused to support the mechanisms to prevent “monsters” from walking amongst the population.
He said this included the collapse of the bail legislation, the Interception of Communication amendments and refusing to allow witness anonymity.
He said all these were mechanisms to allow the real safety of people.
“Someone with pepper spray stands a better chance if the monster is not in front of them,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the Government was concerned not only with the passage of law but also its operationalisation.