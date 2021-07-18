Sale of Food and Drink by Restaurants and Street Vendors and Participation by persons in Outdoor Sports or Exercise in Public Places, will be allowed on a temporary basis.
Pursuant to Regulation 3(1) of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, with effect from Monday 19th July 2021, the Minister of Health hereby authorises the Sale and Offer for Sale of Food and Drink by Restaurants and Street Vendors by means of Pick-Up, Curb Side Pick-Up and Drive-Through, ONLY, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, Monday through Sunday.
Pursuant to Regulation 3(11) of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, with effect from Monday 19th July 2021, the Minister of Health hereby authorises restaurants, caterers and persons in the food industry to supply or distribute prepared meals for sale to:
(a) supermarkets, groceries, markets, green grocers, bakeries, poultry depots;
(b) retail membership discount stores;
(c) wholesale stores for the provision of food, medicine or other necessities of life;
(d) pharmacies;
(e) convenience marts attached to petroleum stations, except where authorised by the Minister; or
(f) persons ordering catered orders
ONLY, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, Monday through Sunday.
Customers and operators of the above mentioned establishments are reminded that in-house dining shall remain strictly prohibited and that there shall be no consumption of any food or drink on the precincts, premises or roadside of said establishments and that the sale of alcohol shall also remain strictly prohibited.
Customers and operators of establishments are advised to comply strictly with the other legal requirements of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, the public health guidelines and legal requirements of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 17) Regulations, 2021.
Pursuant to Regulation 3(1) of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, with effect from Monday 19th July 2021, the Minister of Health hereby authorises the participation by persons no greater than five (5) in number in outdoor sports or exercise in public places, ONLY, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, Monday through Sunday PROVIDED THAT the participation in any group contact sports or team sports or the operation of any sports clubs, remain prohibited other than expressly approved national training and events.
Authorizations granted by the Minister of Health pursuant to Statements 2, 3, 4 and 5, remain valid.
The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor this development and take steps to safeguard the health of the population.