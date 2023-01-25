What is Matelot worth?
Matelot is back in the news, and again, it’s for all the wrong reasons.
The December rains have left the area in danger of being cut off.
It would mean no delivery trucks reaching the North Coast village, and no way for children to get to school, or for the produce to get out.
So the village men have for the past month been spending their afternoons as volunteer roadworkers to keep open the mountainside road from Grande Riviere.
They can expect little immediate help since Terry Rondon, the area’s politician who lobbied for almost 30 years to help this place, is now retired and not in the best of health.
Located as far from everywhere else as you can get in Trinidad, the village of fewer than 900 people has been in decline for as far back as anyone can remember.
And as its economic importance and political relevance diminished, so have the resources needed for its development and upkeep.
The ruined road leading to the village once called “down in the hole” has discouraged the ecotourists from making the trip in.
The same problem has hampered agriculturists and fisherfolk from getting their crops and catch to market.
The police work out of a freight container, and take reports at a roadside desk.
As a result, everyone loses.
But there was a time when Matelot had economic might, important enough for the village to be a ferry port of call, and later, for a road to be carved out of the North Coast cliff from Toco, more than 25 kilometres away.
There were so many people moving to the place back then that several settlements (no longer in existence) were born and thrived.
And it was a village with enough souls to save, too, for the Moravian Church and the Anglican Church to send its missionaries, and for the Roman Catholics to erect a huge church, in the what today seems the most unlikely of places.
The rise and demise of Matelot was researched by Dr Dane Morton-Gittens, who published his work in a paper titled “The Golden Age and Decline of Matelot, Trinidad (1885-1945)”.
In it, he cited the historical documents of the local Roman Catholic church, the colonial government, and several fellow historians, among his sources.
Morton-Gittens, a teacher at St Benedict’s College, La Romaine, spent four years at Matelot Community College and used the time to reach deep into the history of the place.
He wrote that the first known inhabitants were the indigenous Carinepagoto, a Carib-speaking group who in 1760 were herded to Toco by the Franciscan Capuchin Fathers (who had established a mission there), fearing raids from French and Dutch interlopers.
Matelot became deserted, but in 1783, as a result of the Cedula of Population, two Spanish families, Estrada and Salvary, from Venezuela took up land in Matelot.
The two families would dominate for a century before 1890 when they were joined by the Rondon, Noriega and Sanchez families, also immigrants from Venezuela, as well as immigrants from the smaller islands.
By 1933, there were over 605 people living in Matelot, and the cocoa industry had grown to such an extent that new cocoa areas had opened up in Petite Riviere, Lance Palmiste and Cachipa (all west of Matelot), with the Barious, Gransauls and Leong Chins also becoming big cocoa plantation owners.
Matelot’s prosperity began to wane after 1920 when the cocoa price collapsed, and many farmers went bankrupt.
So catastrophic was the decline that people in the villages of Petite Riviere, Lance Palmiste and Cachipa moved to Matelot.
Morton-Gittens wrote that in 1818, governor Ralph Woodford introduced the “Round the Island” steamer to the village, which allowed the Spanish “peons” to grow cocoa as a cash crop, which did so well that in November 1885, governor Sir William Robinson was allocated 200 pounds for the construction of a building to hold a police court and school.
In September 1887, Fr Betrand Cothonay, on a visit to Matelot, noted that the village population was around 280 people, descended from the Estradas and Salvarys.
This prosperity brought immigrants from Grenada, Barbados, St Vincent and Tobago, hoping to get labouring jobs in the cocoa industry, and in the start of 1889, Matelot was on the threshold of a new age.
The Matelot Boys’ and Girls’ Roman Catholic School was completed in 1890, the same year that a bridle road was constructed from Toco, a route that remains a subject of complaint to this very day.
It was around this time that a police service was introduced under pressure from planters victim to praedial larceny.
A station and court building was opened in 1903, with the court (opened every 17th of March, June, September and December) dealing with primarily cocoa-related crimes.
The year 1903 was also when a post office opened in the village, with mail brought via steamer from Port of Spain.
In 1907, a dispensary was set up with a doctor visiting once a week, dealing with cases of fevers, yaws, poisoning and worms.
The Roman Catholic Church appointed Fr Hyacinth Bariou to the Toco/Matelot parish in 1889 to minister in Matelot to villagers who found it difficult to travel to Toco to baptise children or organise burials, and to minister with couples “living in sin”.
Within three years, the Church of the Immaculate Conception, capable of holding 200 people and complete with organ and choir, was complete, its upkeep coming from donations of crops to the Church.
Bariou retired after being hurt in an accident on his way to Matelot but continued to minister to the village, with his family donating land for the village cemetery, and embarking on a repair of the church bell tower.
He would die before its completion (and given the title Apostle of the North Coast), and with that, Matelot reverted to the Parish of Toco (it remains to this day).
Cocoa’s collapse also took with it many of the social services after 1920.
This price crash (from $23.90 per 110 pounds to $9.50 in 1920) began the ruin for planters who experimented with growing nutmeg, tonka bean, coffee and citrus.
However, as Morton-Gittens discovered, the hardest to be hit were the peasants, who began growing provisions, on land cleared illegally, or rented, or on which they were given permission to grow. And to supplement their income, some turned to fishing.
But the area’s economy never recovered, and cocoa farmers who had borrowed to buy cocoa land lost everything.
The labourers were retrenched, with malnutrition being reported because of poor diet.
Some got jobs with the Public Works Department (many still do today) while others became literal paupers, with Morton-Gittens finding that in 1939, 16 people from Matelot had received the poor allowance of 24 cents a month.
But the Roman Catholic church stayed, with its school, opened in 1890 with an enrolment of 55 children, educating countless children over the years, including Terry Rondon, who along with the Matelot Village Council, the Matelot King Fishers’ Association, and the Dorcas Women’s Group have been working on lifting Matelot out of the hole.
