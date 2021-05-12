In 2007, the Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Princes Town made national news for the unholiest of reasons.
Parishioners turned up for a fundraiser one afternoon, to find that the church bell, which had been sitting in the front yard while the building was being renovated, was gone.
It would have taken at least four godless people a good part of the night to cart away the 400-kilogramme brass bell.
The trail of the thieves led to the nearby, and often-suspected, Old Train Line in Princes Town, a place where the old train lines were also stolen.
But the act of sacrilege was never punished and the bell, stamped with the foundry marking “James Duff” and a 19th century date of manufacture in the United Kingdom, was likely sold to a scrap dealer, smelted for its copper content, and exported.
A piece of Trinidad’s colonial-era history probably ended up as a TV component Made in China.
Seven years later, the church was back in the news, when an incredulous discovery was made on the church’s property at Cacique Street, a half-kilometre south of the town triangle.
It happened when church elders decided to demolish the old presbytery, which was close to 100 years old, since a new building had been constructed for use by the priest and administration.
Those who saw the presbytery being torn down considered it a sad end to another of the town’s iconic buildings, which, like others across the country, are being erased instead of restored.
What lies beneath
However, the demolition exposed, for the first time in a century, the bare earth beneath the structure.
And that’s when curator of the Moruga Museum Eric Lewis showed up with his trowel and began poking around in the dirt.
Lewis, from his research, knew there were very interesting things buried under that house.
So he crawled under the rotten floor boards of the building, even as the demolition gang was working above, and began digging pits about 30 centimetres deep.
What emerged was evidence of Princes Town’s pre-Columbian history, dating back to when it all belonged to the Amerindians, before the European invaders, African enslavement and Indian indentureship.
In fact, evidence of their presence has been dated to 7,000 years ago at the famed site called Banwari.
Among the archaeological treasures found by Lewis were shards of pottery formed by the hands of the First People and the bones and teeth of the quenk and agouti they ate.
Also found on the hilltop site (it’s one of the highest points in the town) was what appeared to be bits of human remains (a vertebra here, a bit of jaw there) and hundreds of conch, clam and oyster shells, which researchers know was a dietary staple of the Amerindians of that time.
Some shellfish would have come from the rivers surrounding the settlement, which are mostly streams now, and some would have come from the coast ten kilometres away.
Mixed in among the artefacts was evidence of the European invaders—salt-glazed plates and jars, clay pipes, square nails, broken bits of glass that came from bottles hundreds of years old, and charcoal, evidence of long-ago fires.
Mission of Savana Grande
What Lewis unearthed was evidence of the original Mission of Savana Grande, which dates back more than 300 years.
The Mission (the previous name of Princes Town) had its beginnings on October 15, 1697, when three Capuchin monks set out from St Joseph by boat and landed on the banks of the Guaracara River, near where the mothballed Pointe-a-Pierre refinery operations now exist.
The historians record that the monks found an assembly of 150 chiefs who were told of the plan to convert the Amerindians to Christianity in the name of the King of Spain.
The following day, an elevated site was selected inland where a hut was built and dedicated to the Annunciation of Nazareth.
This was the site of Holy Cross RC Church and cemetery, and around which the Amerindians would wither and die within a few generations.
Following his visit to Trinidad in 1869, English priest, professor and author Charles Kingsley wrote: “By the end of the seventeenth century there were but fifteen pueblos, or Indian towns, in the island; and the smallpox had made fearful ravages among them.
“Though they were not forced to work as slaves, a heavy capitation tax, amounting, over most of the island, to two dollars a head, was laid on them almost to the end of the last century.
“There seems to have been no reason in the nature of things why they should not have kept up their numbers; for the island was still, nineteen-twentieths of it, rich primeval forest.
“It may have been that they could not endure the confined life in the pueblos, or villages, to which they were restricted by law. But, from some cause or other, they died out, and that before far inferior numbers of invaders.
“In 1783, when the numbers of the whites were only 126, of the free coloured 295, and of the slaves 310, the Indians numbered only 2,032.”
A sight like no other
Another English author, Henry Nelson Coleridge, wrote following a visit in 1825: “Everyone who goes to Trinidad should make a point of visiting the Indian missions of Arima and Savanna Grande.
“They are wholly unlike anything which I had ever seen before, and differ as much from the negro yard on the one hand as they do from a European-built town on the other.
“The village of Savanna Grande consisted chiefly of two rows of houses in parallel lines with a spacious street or promenade between them, over which there was so little travelling that the green grass was growing luxuriantly upon it.
“Each house is insulated by an interval of ten or fifteen feet on either side, they are large and lofty, and being beautifully constructed of spars of Bamboo, and thatched with palm branches, they are always ventilated in the most agreeable manner.
“A projection of the roof in front is supported by posts, and forms a shady gallery, under which the Indians will sit for hours together in motionless silence. They seem to be the identical race of people whose forefather Columbus discovered, and the Spaniards worked to death in Hispaniola.
“They are short in stature (none that I saw exceeding five feet and six inches), yellow in complexion, their eyes dark, their hair long, lank, and glossy as a ravens wing; they have a remarkable space between the nostrils and the upper lip, and a breadth and massiveness between the shoulders that would do credit to the Farnese Hercules.
“Their hands and feet, however, are small-boned and delicately shaped. Nothing seems to affect them like other men; neither joy nor sorrow, anger nor curiosity, take any hold of them.
“Both mind and body are drenched in the deepest apathy; the children lie quietly on their mothers’ bosoms; silence is in their dwellings and idlest in all their ways.
“The number of Indians at Savanna Grande is: Men 43, Women 56, Boys 64, Girls, 66.”
Priceless find
By the 1840s, the Mission was all but gone, the Amerindians having died out.
The old church building, constructed in 1870, was replaced in 1998, with the original Mission settlement lost under the asphalt and concrete and modern construction.
What Eric Lewis found was put up on display at the church that ensured the end of the island’s first peoples.
The find is priceless, but it’s unlikely the bell thieves will be interested.
NOTE: Richard can be contacted at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com