THE MAJORITY of shoppers who left Massy Food Stores in Trincity yesterday said they saw no difference in prices after the Government’s removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on 65 food items.
Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon visited Xtra Foods in Endeavour, Chaguanas around 10 a.m. yesterday and Massy Food Stores in Trincity around 12.30 p.m.
Both supermarkets had a trickle of their usual weekend crowds.
At Xtra Foods the current listing for the flagged food items showed the new price with no VAT versus the old one with the 12.5 per cent VAT added on.
At Massy, however, officials said while VAT had been removed on the 65 items they had not yet gotten around to showing customers what the price would have been before with VAT.
The Express spoke to shoppers leaving Massy.
One woman said, “well I have not really compared the before and after prices as yet so I’m not sure.”
Kerwin Pierre said that he only bought a small number of items on a daily basis but added that he had not seen any differences in prices as yet.
Another man said, “I noticed the difference in prices at another grocery but I have not really checked prices here as yet.”
The managers of two groceries along Independence Square, Port of Spain said yesterday that they had not yet lowered their prices to reflect the zero VAT rates on particular items but were scrambling to do so yesterday.