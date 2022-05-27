WHILE the Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association (TTADA) commends the Finance Minister for making the taxing exemption for hybrid private vehicles, it wants the expiry date to be identified.
The exemption, where the (customs duty, motor vehicle tax and value added tax) will now be waived on passenger hybrid motor cars for private use, came into legal effect on Wednesday.
In a media release on Tuesday evening, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said this applies to hybrid motor cars with an engine size not exceeding 1,599 cc and an electric motor output not exceeding 105 KW.
The age of used passenger hybrid cars meeting these specifications has been fixed at no more than three years. These specifications will allow the vast majority of small hybrid passenger cars for private use to be imported into Trinidad and Tobago free of all taxes,” the minister outlined in the release.
However, TTADA president Visham Babwah said while the association is pleased with the minister for keeping his commitment and making some changes that were pointed out to him on the hybrid vehicles kilowatts from his first announcement in the House of Representatives in April, an expiry date was not given in the legal notice which was printed in Wednesday’s daily newspapers.
“Without an expiry date, the Finance Minister can discontinue this exemption without any notice to the citizens and car dealers, which could have a serious negative impact on importers causing them great financial loss and not being able to fulfil their contractual agreements,” Babwah lamented.
He added that car dealers and consumers must know the time frame they are working with.
Imbert said last month that the tax exemption would be introduced to encourage reduced fuel consumption, given the fact that “supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have intensified with the war in Ukraine, adversely affecting the supply of fully electric cars”.