What Shamfa said

Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe riled up the population with her comments on making sacrifices to cope with financial challenges and, like her fellow MP Keith Scotland, was the subject of disparaging memes on social media.
The Minister accused the Express (and the media as a whole) of cherry picking and twisting what she said at the opening of the Tacarigua Community Centre on September 28.
Here’s an excerpt of her address:
“When there was much more many years ago, you had the subsidies afforded to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and now even in a time when there is less, we still try to maintain that level of assistance to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
There’s much to be proud of, and to be happy about as we expand once again the GATE programme to allow young people to take advantage of free education. We’ve built a country on free education, no matter what takes place in the world, economically we in the Government of Trinidad and Tobago have held our commitment as it relates to ensuring that these youngsters go to school and have access to free quality education from kindergarten or early childhood centre levels all the way up to university.
And there are so many other grants and so many opportunities provided for us. And there are difficult decisions that we have to take that we must take not only for ourselves but the little children who are coming up among us.
You hear the cries of everybody want everything right now, what are we prepared to do? What kind of sacrifices are we prepared to make? What kind of investment are we prepared to make now so that the little children who are coming up among us will have something to look forward to, and this is something we really have to take into consideration.
Everybody wants everything for nothing. Everybody wants everything, but willing to give up nothing. You want a good life now, we all want a good life now, but what kind of investments are we making for the younger ones? What kind of preparations are we making for the younger ones?
There are people among us right now who don’t have a proper savings for themselves, far less have a proper savings for their children to go to university. We as a Government have to take that into consideration and make the necessary changes and do the necessary things that we have to do now to allow a better future for the children who are coming up. We sit here healthy and strong, looking good, well fed because somebody else had to sacrifice then so that we can have now. So then, why is it so hard for us now to sacrifice for the young children who are coming up?
I like to always say I came from a family of eight children. We’re all one year apart. So, I’m 40. The brother before me is 41, the one under me is 39. And that is how my parents did it. But in the end, at the end of the day, they had to make it work. Same mother and father. At the end of the day, they had to make it work.
And there are people who made a cry saying poor people shouldn’t have plenty children. I don’t believe in that. My parents said make the children, train them well and send them out into the world to be good citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, and let them make more children and do the same thing and continue making that investment.
I remember watching my mother breastfeed and even in the way she raised us, when you got to the age of 12 years old you not getting any Klim in your tea. You drink your bush tea just like that, because the milk is for the younger children. I gave you milk from age zero to 12. When you go off to secondary school, the milk is for the younger children, we have to make that sacrifice so that they can have. Yes? Yes?
And because we came one after the other, as much as I would have wanted to stay on the breast, I had to come off so that somebody else could get on. And that’s the truth of it. And that’s the reality of life. Trinidad and Tobago has been good to all of us over the years. We have all benefited in some way or the other. Whether it’s free education, travelling the boat free, whatever it is that the Government has provided.
Some of us haven’t worked a day in our life and we receive the pension. Yes, it’s the truth. You have this grant, that grant. Your foot hurting you, you get a grant. It is the truth. And no matter what happens, the social safety net has always been strong. And we have always continued to invest in our social development of our people, making sure that those who are not as fortunate as others have equal opportunity to the patrimony of Trinidad and Tobago.
Those of you who didn’t make it in secondary school, you now have access to MIC, CCC, Hype programme, MUST programme. All these programmes have to go on so that everybody could get a chance to make it. So the sacrifices have to be made. Difficult decisions have to be made. And we as Government, we stand resolute in making those difficult decisions.
At the end of the day when you go into the voting booth, you vote who you want. But when we are in Government and when we sit at the table to make the difficult decisions, we are looking out for your best interest and sometimes what is good for you is not good for politics. But at the end of the day, we have to do what is good for you. You big and you have sense.
There’s a lot of negative rhetoric out there—oh it’s a bad budget, oh we have to walk now. When you compare the standard of living in Trinidad and Tobago and the kind of support offered to us as Trinbagonians, and you compare it to what is happening in Barbados, what is happening in Jamaica, chalk and cheese, chalk and cheese. So, I urge you guard your head, guard your heart, guard your future, guard your children’s future.
We are on a roll. We on a mission to continue the work that Dr Eric Williams started. To continue to invest in the social and economic development of Trinidad and Tobago so that we can enjoy the standard of living that we have now become so accustomed to.
And there are difficult decisions that we must make and difficult measures that we must employ so that the ones who are coming up can have milk to drink and have a future to look forward to.”