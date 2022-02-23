Dr Joanne Paul believes parents need to take a more proactive stance in ensuring their children who are Covid-19 positive get the requisite healthcare that they need.
Paul, a Senior Paediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist at the North Central Regional Health Authority, said on Wednesday that if your child is positive for Covid and they’re displaying mild symptoms, just ensure that a Covid pack with paracetamol and ibuprofen is available, as well as lots of fluids.
“Monitor them for any signs and symptoms in terms of having croup signs, upper respiratory issues, looking for dehydration, and if they’re having any diarrhoea or vomiting,” she said.
Paul, who was at the time responding to a question at the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) virtual Covid-19 press conference, said in such instances, parents don’t necessarily have to take their children to see a doctor.
“You yourself as a parent, you’re the advocate. You’re the mini-nurse, you’re the mini-doctor, and you can watch them.
“We also mentioned about having checkpoints in terms of having your person to talk to, your nurse or your doctor, just to check and say here’s what, my child’s like this and I’m just monitoring with them on a daily basis. But as they mild symptoms just watch them carefully and optimise their fluids.
She noted that should the child condition worsen, medical assistance would become necessary.
“If though, you find you’re seeing signs otherwise where they’re a bit drowsy, irritable, you find their heart is beating a bit faster or slow, and they’re not being quite themselves or they’re looking a bit off-colour, what you can do at that point in time, feel free to go to any of the facilities, they’re quite available. We have all the staff there really aware of what can be done in terms of emergency service.
“Do not have your child, who’s deteriorating, at home. Make sure if they’re mild, you can handle and monitor, and if they’re becoming more severe let someone check,” Paul warned.
She also urged parents to not take their child to a medical facility and simply leave without being satisfied with the care provided.
“I always make sure and tell parents this, when you do go to that health facility make sure when you leave that you’re happy, that you understand what they have told you, what the diagnosis is, you agree with it and you’re happy your child is going to get better. If you have any issues whatsoever, make sure you tell them you’re not happy, I want something else done or I want to make sure that I’m engaged.
“Don’t just go there and just leave if you’re not happy. Go, make sure you’re engaged with the process, you know what’s happening with your child, this is your child,” Paul noted.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh expressed his disappointment with the uptake of vaccine at the school outreach programme.
He noted that the programme which began on Monday at selected schools, yielded just 14 students being vaccinated over a two-day period.
“That is pathetically low, and I want to urge parents to take advantage of the fact that we now have clinical data that shows that vaccination in that 12 to 18 age group works. It prevents your children from getting MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children).
He stated that many of these children are asymptomatic so they do not know they have MIS-C.
“They are asymptomatic and when they present, they present with swelling of the brain.”
He urged parents to avoid their children having to experience these symptoms by being proactive and taking advantage of the fact that their children are now out at selected schools, and the MOH has extended its vaccination programme to these schools.
Vaccine acquisition for five to 11 age group
“We started that process in December with bilateral talks with Pfizer and also via a Caricom agreement via CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency).
He said that CARPHA is working on an initiative that would include all member countries of Caricom.
“We have no firm date as yet as far as the bilateral talks are concerned, in which I was a party to. Pfizer indicated a couple weeks ago when we last met with them bilaterally, that they have to send something called a Heads of Terms Agreement to us. We are still awaiting that.”
Deyalsingh explained that a Heads of Terms Agreement is a precursor to the actual contract, thus, they can’t move forward until they receive the actual Heads of Terms Agreement, and then go to the contractual phase for the bilateral part.
In providing an update on the national vaccination effort, Deyalsingh said to date 701,372 persons are considered fully vaccinated, while a total of 131,890 persons have received their booster shot.
He also indicated that 2,551 public servants have been vaccinated at the two specialised vaccination sites, and that figures excludes those who may have accessed their vaccine at other sites.