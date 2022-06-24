Independent Senator Charisse Seepersad has raised concerns over the functioning of the public website for information on sexual offenders in Trinidad and Tobago.
Seepersad questioned Attorney General Reginald Armour about the website during his piloting of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) (No 2) Bill 2021 at the Senate sitting yesterday.
Seepersad said information is non-existent on the website, sexoffenders.gov.tt.
She added that there are only three areas listed - Arima, Curepe and Port of Spain - and the website is not user-friendly.
“AG, I would like to know when the public can expect to have a working online system that is populated in the time-frames you are going to specify etc,” she said.
The AG said with the best will in the world he could not address the question but would make the relevant enquiries and gave the assurance that he would answer in the shortest possible time.
The AG noted that there were concerns that the National Sex Offenders Register was not operating as it ought to be.
He said the Public Sex Offenders website is to be distinguished from the National Sex Offenders Register - the latter being for law enforcement use only.
The AG said this national register is fully populated with the details of sex offenders from the year 2000 onwards.
Armour said there is a station sex offenders register located at each police station and an e-register which is a central repository of all information on sex offenders, maintained by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Criminal Records office.
With respect to the public website, Armour said the TTPS must await convictions and information from the register in order to publish this information on the website.
Significant amendments were made to the legislation in 2019 to ensure a workable system of registering and reporting.
However, he said further amendments to three sections of the Sexual Offenders Act as amended sections 48, 56 and 57 were required.
Armour said the TTPS has sufficient mechanisms in place for the implementation and effective functioning of the National Sex Offenders Register and the Public Sex Offenders website.
“It was determined, Madam President, in making these amendments that a balance must be struck between information given to the public and the sex offenders’ right to privacy in order to prevent victimisation of the offender and vigilante justice,” he said.
“The Government has determined that the society’s protection from sex offenders is sufficiently important to justify limiting the sex offenders’ right to privacy,” he added.
Armour said the Public Sex Offenders website is designed to give public access to specific information regarding the sex offender in order to identify him and be aware of the locality in which he resides.
This information, he said, is necessary to meet the legislative objective of protecting the vulnerable in society from such predators.