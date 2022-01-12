What's in the suitcase?

David grew up hard, in the hardest part of La Brea—a village of houses near the coast left crooked by the movement of the land caused by the famed Pitch Lake.
He didn’t know his mother, and grew up in a home filled with step-siblings, getting a primary school education considered enough in the 1970s to go find a work and make a life.
And work he did, selling coconuts roadside and learning to craft hats and baskets from coconut palm leaves, bought by tourists visiting the lake, making enough to live by after his caregivers died.
Then cocaine found him, and the long decline began. Every action thereafter was meant to earn the ten dollars for a foiled-wrapped ball of the drug.
The candles he used to smoke the cocaine burned down the house, and his life on the streets began; his neighbours seeing the gifted boy, and not the ragged shell of a man dragging around a suitcase containing his entire life.
For some time, he lived under a tent near a dam in the village.
Then he would find a bed at the San Fernando General Hospital for several weeks after a fall from a coconut tree left him with internal injuries that never healed.
But he checked himself out of hospital and returned to Brighton, La Brea, to find his cocaine, living in pain so agonising that he would beg people to buy him the poison so he could end it all.
Scenic lookout
But David would not remain homeless.
About ten years ago, he moved into his finest residence—eight storeys high, with a staircase taking you to a lookout 200 feet (61 metres) above sea level, with an unimpeded view of the entire arc of the Gulf of Paria, and Venezuela.
David likely never knew, but the place he found for some peace was built for war.
Eighty years ago, the Corps of Royal Engineers of the British Army built this edifice as part of the coastal defence plan to protect the vital interests on the island from the very real possibility of attack.
World War II was raging, the United Kingdom was preparing for an invasion and the German advance threatened the Western Hemisphere.
It was why the Chaguaramas peninsula became virtual United States territory during World War II (September 1, 1939-September 2, 1945) when 135,000 American troops were assigned to Latin America and the Caribbean, with the majority of that force coming to Trinidad.
The Americans got a 99-year lease to the Chaguaramas area, in a deal known as the “Destroyer for Bases” agreement, with the British getting in exchange 50 battleships as they fought the Germans in Europe.
The initial plan was for a naval air station, with facilities to support the operation of a patrol squadron of seaplanes and the development of a protected fleet anchorage in the Gulf of Paria as a means of projecting American might, and to protect the vital Panama Canal from a sea attack coming from the south through the Caribbean.
Then the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbour, the US declared war on the Axis powers, and Trinidad became of greater strategic importance, accelerating the construction of the Wallerfield and Carlsen Field airbases.
And with German submarines prowling the Atlantic and sinking merchant ships in the Caribbean Sea and in Trinidad and Tobago’s territorial waters, an airship (blimp) base was developed and coastal defence artillery and bunkers set up around the island.
In order to protect the oil installations in La Brea and Pointe-a-Pierre, crucial to the operations of Allied vessels, coastal defences were ordered, with gun turrets being set up along the south-western peninsula (Moruga and Cedros) to stave off attack from the Columbus Channel through the Serpent’s Mouth. Similar defences were set up on the islets to guard against infiltration through the Dragon’s Mouth from the Caribbean Sea.
And the last line of defence would be the men on 24-hour watch from the towers looking for an enemy approach from air and land.
You can still find at least five of these watchtowers—at Perseverance (near Pt Lisas), Los Iros, Granville, Pt Ligoure, and Brighton—defences built by the US Naval Construction Battalions (Seabees) or the British Royal Engineers (Snappers).
Unpacking the suitcase
The Express spoke with a former resident of Brighton, La Brea, who lived in the shadow of the watchtower from the early 1950s.
He recalled being told of the powerful searchlights on the top levels of the tower that scanned for enemy aircraft which, if detected, would be illuminated so that anti-craft gunners would have a target.
The towers also had the role of lookout for enemy vessels, one that never really materialised.
And as the war came to an end and the installations were decommissioned, Brighton Tower, built of the finest material and a plumbing system that those HDC contractors could learn from, was used as a bachelor’s quarters for those working at the then Trinidad Lake Asphalt Company.
The tower fell into ruin around the time the Government took control of Lake Asphalt in the late ’70s, and was lost behind the bush for years where it was gutted of its interior, leaving only its shell and that impressive staircase leading to the top.
And this is where David found his home, living on the ground floor because the first few flights of stairs leading to the top were dismantled and taken away.
His friend since childhood, Vincent Anthony, told us: “It was a place with rooms. He put down a bed, chairs, had a place to lie down, a little fireside. Nobody to bother him, no rain to fall on him. He lived there for years and nobody know when and how he died”.
David was about 55 years old when his body was found five years ago.
No one knew until many days later because of the decay.
The village gave him a decent funeral, and a CEPEP (Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme)gang moved in to clean up the place. The only thing left untouched by the clean-up crew was his suitcase left on a step, out of reach.
What were we expected to do, except to find out what was in it?
So we prodded it down and checked.
All that remains of David are six candles and two Christmas gift wrappings.
NOTE: David’s surname was omitted from this story.
—Richard Charan can be contacted at richard.charan @trinidadexpress.com.