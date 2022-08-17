A High Court judge yesterday ruled that the WhatsApp platform can be used to transmit defamatory content as he ordered a police officer to pay one of his colleagues over $85,000.
The police officer had posted on a police WhatsApp chat that the policewoman had used sex to advance her career in the Police Service.
Justice Frank Seepersad said, “This court holds the view that the WhatsApp platform can be used for the transmission of defamatory content in a comprehensive form … When an individual elects to author a message about another and forward same on WhatsApp, caution and restraint must be exercised and such an author must be prepared to defend the veracity of his or her publication.”
In the matter before him. Seepersad said he found the libel to be significant and grave and that too often women are viewed as soft targets as there is a tendency in society to objectify them.
“They’re referred to during Carnival time as bumpers. Images are often readily circulated in the social domain of women in provocative or tight clothing … Very often when a women is being attacked it’s either to attack her appearance or her sexuality or the way in which she uses her body,” he said.
He noted that there is significant use of WhatsApp in this country as a medium to transfer information and to discuss several issues or events and people may feel that there is a measure of security using such a forum. He added that some of the options may give a misguided sense of privacy and added that these messages are easier tracked as the account is linked to a mobile number.
Seepersad warned that users of messaging platforms should only post about others which they know to be true. He added that by electing to forward defamatory messages, the person adopts the harmful untruths which may be contained. “Consequently such an individual may also be liable in libel … The simple guide must be that you don’t forward a message about another person which you are not prepared to defend,” he said.
He added that memes of prominent people or public officials have also become frequent and warned that a claim in libel is possible.
He also said that online commentators and bloggers have increased and the lives of public officials are discussed. He added that, in disregard to the doctrine of separation of powers, even judicial officers are branded and verbally attacked. He said even these forums are not insulated against libel suits.
Making reference to another post made by a senior police officer which was raised during the matter, he said people use the platform recklessly as they think they can say anything without consequence and that this must stop. He hoped the judgment will help.
The officers’ case
In the matter before him Seepersad stated that there was to be no direct reference to the names of the parties and in his written judgment only their initials will be used.
It was back in January 2020, a male police officer made a post in a police chat about a female officer.
The defendant accepted that he made the comment, it was directed at the claimant and he believed that she had sex with people to be in the unit of the Police Service. The court however said that there was no evidence to establish such.
“The statement made was offensive not only to the claimant but showed a general disregard for women who are often shamed for their sexuality, used to belittle them,” Seepersad said.
He said however aggrieved the defendant may have been following a post made by the claimant there was no justification to attack her sexuality.
He added that such statements are unacceptable and it was unfathomable that the police officer would consider making such a post on a chat with 211 police officers, some of whom the policewoman would have interacted on a professional level. He said work still has to be done for this country’s men to start seeing women as equals and to understand that their sexuality has no impact or play on how they perform their functions nor should it ever be considered as a criterion for upward movement mobility within any sphere of operation.
“The conduct and tendency to slut shame women has to stop, our nation’s women deserve respect and no-one is entitled however he or she may be upset to impugn someone’s morality by saying that they use their sexuality to gain positions when there is no justification upon which such a statement can be premised,” he said.
Damages awarded
The claimant in court document said the words disparaged her in her profession as a policewoman and her reputation was damaged and she was left embarrassed and her professionalism and loyalty were brought into question by her colleagues and she was shunned by fellow officers. Seepersad said she however did not experience unfair treatment or was marginalised by the police force.
The court took into account the impact of those statements on her integrity, professional reputation, honour and her sense of womanhood and awarded damages in the sum of $75,000 inclusive of aggravated damages. It was also ordered that she be paid $14,000 costs on the counter claim. She is also to be paid her legal fees.
The counter-claim the policeman brought was dismissed by the court. The claimant and defendant both testified during the trial and called witnesses. The claimant was represented by attorney Kieve Chesney while attorney Taradath Singh represented the defendant.