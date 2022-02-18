Clevon Bruce, a Chaguanas taxi-driver, was last seen on the night of March 19, 2020, when he went on a hired transport job.
When at that time conversations across the country and the world were predominantly about the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Bruce family was frantically asking everyone they knew about Bruce, and if they had seen him or knew where he was.
The potentially deadly virus had seeped its way into Trinidad and, as no vaccines were yet developed or deployed, there began a gradual public “lockdown” of businesses and restrictions on the movement of citizens.
Bruce, 46, of Fletcher Road near Todd’s Road, was hired for a driving job around 2 a.m. that day, but never returned home.
His mother, Phyllis, 74, still weeps for her son, as she believes he was hijacked on the night he went out on the road to work—something that had never happened to him before.
His sister, Abigail, also wants answers so that the puzzle of the disappearance of her brother can be brought to a close.
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Phyllis said, “I am making it only through tears and prayers. I keep my hope and trust in God to survive this ordeal. I pray to find closure and why this happened to him. If someone could tell us what caused this, then we could get closure. But when you are not hearing anything at all, it is very hard.”
Her memories of cooking Bruce’s favourite meals might bring a smile, but they are followed by tears and prayers for him.
Loving and dutiful father
The pensioner said she gets a glimpse of Clevon in his son who, at 16 years old, has a jolly disposition like his father, loves to tell jokes and keep the family happy. “My grandson does not show any emotion about what happened to his father, even when we talk about Clevon. Sometimes he would even do some things like his father, and we see Clevon again. We laugh, it makes us happy. Sometimes he would make a joke, just like Clevon did. He also resembles Clevon a lot now”, she said.
Bruce would never leave his family, his teenage son or his home behind and disappear for selfish reasons because he was a cheerful, loving and dutiful father, sibling and son, she said.
Phyllis said he had worked most of his life on the road, driving taxi, working from Chaguanas to Cunupia, and in between took hired jobs for certain clients whom he transported across the country.
On the afternoon of March 20, 2020, when calls to his cellphone went unanswered and Bruce did not return to his mother’s home, family members went looking for him.
Abigail went to the police and filed a missing person’s report.
But the officers who took the report in the Central Police Division did not yet know that his car had been abandoned on Chacon Street in Port of Spain earlier that day.
Phyllis had said given how her son’s car was parked, it blocked the entrance to a business place, and the owners contacted the police and wrecker to have the vehicle removed.
The vehicle was impounded in Sea Lots, and not until five weeks later did police call and inform the family that it had been in their possession.
Disappointed with police
Phyllis remains disappointed with the Police Service because she said that might have been an opportunity to make a breakthrough in her son’s case.
The disappointment extended further, as, over the last two years of his disappearance, the family has not received any updates on his missing person’s report from the police.
She said it was some time last year that she spoke to a police officer who told her there was nothing new in Bruce’s case.
She has not been encouraged to call back since then.
The family has been told by police that Bruce’s disappearance was not listed as a “cold case”, and police would contact them if there were updates.
“There has been nothing at all from the police. We stopped calling the police because they never had any updates, nor any new information. Last year the woman police told us that someone will call us. We are discouraged,” said the mother.
It is difficult to come to terms with the lack of assistance for her son, who was known as a law-abiding citizen, a productive man, who devoted to family and home, she said.
And it was that good nature of his that people took advantage of, she said, as she alleged that someone had made a fraudulent claim to the land on which Clevon had built his house.
“There was a woman who claimed she was the owner of the land and after he went missing, to get me to sell or bulldoze it. I refused and went on to investigate the land. It turned out that she does not own the land, but had claimed she was the owner. Over the years she had taken a lot of money from Clevon. He had been paying her for years for something that does not belong to her. All how people try to take advantage,” said the pensioner.
“After he disappeared, she came and told me that I should sell her the house because the land is hers. I did not bother with her. I found that was strange. I went to the Ministry of Legal Affairs and checked on the property, and found out it does not belong to her. I had my lawyer write her a letter and then she stopped bothering me. It was a set of corruption. People are claiming land that is not theirs. It makes me wonder if that had anything to do with his disappearance. If that is the case, I am leaving that to God,” she said.
“People come and tell us that Clevon was so respectable and decent. He was a very good father to his son, always cleaning his house and cutting the bush around it. He was clean inside and out,” she said.
“On the second anniversary, we will do a prayer service with the family in Trinidad and abroad. My prayer is that even though the odds are against me, I am still looking for the answer. I do not know if Clevon will come back home. But at least I want to know why this ordeal happened,” said the mother.
Abigail said the family needs closure. “My prayer is also to get answers. We need closure. We would like to put this misery to rest. We want Clevon and this matter to rest in peace,” said the sister.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or the Chaguanas Police station at 665 9958, send information to the TTPS app.