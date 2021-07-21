“THE caveman stood in front his cave
And watched the surging of the angry waves
Higher and higher up it goes
Spiralling from the wind that blows
As it lashed ashore in the mingling sand
Grasping everything it reached as a mighty hand.”
WHEN Lindsay Thompson was 14 years old, he was witness to a child drowning in the muddy waters off Quinam Beach on Trinidad’s South Coast.
That was in the 1950s, and Thompson was already done with school and working the cocoa fields of the famed Coora Estate, south of Siparia.
But as Thompson tells it, he decided that labouring shouldn’t have to interfere with learning.
A school need not be a building, and no teacher needed to tell him the importance of an education in pre-Independence Trinidad.
A man has plenty time to consider the purpose of everything in those long hours on the plantation, he said.
So Thompson became a poet, philosopher and thinker, at a time of the Black Power Movement with which he identified, writing his own theory in a scientific paper about the role of the earth, moon and sun and its connection to life on the planet, one of his many poems, “The Caveman”, marking that memory of the drowning he could do nothing to prevent.
“He couldn’t believe but what he saw
Was his infant son playing upon the shore
With an angry scowl upon his face
He dashed forward in a deathly race
But the waves were faster than his feet
As it took the infant child beneath.”
The course of Thompson’s life would change when at age 21 he met Ruth.
So he wrote a poem to her which won her heart and led to marriage, seven children, and the reality of family life.
Thompson took a job with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), but continued to work the land not far from the beach.
And to this beach he would return, 19 years ago, to save himself.
His son, Neil, had been crushed by equipment in an oilfield accident.
He was still alive when extricated and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. At the time, there was a work-to-rule protest by doctors agitating for better terms and conditions.
Thompson said a senior doctor decided his son was not an “emergency” case, and Neil died, 24 years ago this month.
Murderous thoughts consumed his mind.
“The truth is I wanted to wipe out a lot of people. Doctors, lawyers, a lot of people, for what happened to my son. So I went to the beach to find myself, to deal with those feelings,” said Thompson, whose “The Last Caveman” poem, written when he was 17 years old, would come to speak his feelings.
“His massive hand beat upon his breast
As an angry roar bursts from his chest
As he shouted to the restless sea
I’ll lick you yet, someday you’ll see.
And then took the child upon the ground
And slowly headed homeward bound
He placed him gently in his grave,
Deep within that hideous cave.”
And that is how Thompson came to be one of the most unlikely people to own a priceless collection of pre-Columbian artefacts.
Thompson said walking that beach helped him calm his mind, and while climbing the rocks at the base of the cliffs at Quinam, “All of a sudden, I was seeing these things glittering. It was coins and pieces of gold. That first day, I found 15 pieces.”
Rings, earrings, and bracelets—lost by bathers or tossed into the sea by believers, the jewelry tumbling back to shore through the actions of the waves and currents, including the golden false teeth of some unfortunate bather.
So he started visiting the beach frequently, and while walking the shoreline, began finding the curiously shaped rocks.
“I knew immediately what it was. Amerindian stone tools,” said Thompson, who had found similar artefacts while working his land in a part of Trinidad that was once an Amerindian settlement.
“I think about the people who did that, how they lived and the time it took to make those sharp edges,” said Thompson, who also found human remains from what was an Amerindian settlement revealed by the rapid erosion along the Quinam coast.
The artefacts should one day be studied as part of the research into how the island’s first people lived, he said.
But while he was open to offers, Thompson was never a slave to material things.
When the Express met up with him that day at his well-appointed home in one of the most picturesque parts of South Trinidad, it was dusk and he was preparing to drive into town (Siparia) with his wife in the family’s Datsun 120Y.
Before he did, he showed us his treasures, delivered his 60-year-old poems from memory and shared some of his beliefs.
Thompson, who called himself “the last caveman”, shared this timeless bit of advice: “Love. The universal language. The only language that God created was love. All the rest is dialect. If you speak in the language of her, everybody understands. People are far away from that these days. People are for material things”.
And he left us with this:
“In the footsteps of love, walks lust
A constant shadow hoping to conquer her
He looms big in the morning sunrise
Posing a constant threat
Then getting smaller and smaller
At noontime to be trampled upon
Then getting bigger and bigger again at evening time
Posing another threat
But then love sleeps to awake refreshed, to do battle again
Love is always victorious.”
Lindsay Thompson died in April 2016, a month short of his 76th birthday. It was a life well lived, said his wife, Ruth, “And now he is gone.”
More than a few people visited the home these past years hoping to “acquire” those artefacts, she told us this week. But none of it was ever given away. A son has kept it safe. It will remain part of Lindsay’s legacy.
What Thompson found
Dr Basil Reid, professor of archaeology in the Department of History at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine, was asked about the artefacts found by Thompson.
Reid said the stones appear to be petaloid celts (axes).
They were probably hafted into wooden handles and used as axes by the early natives of Quinam. Reid said the Quinam site is listed in the inventory of the Archaeology Unit (Department of History) as a (Palo Seco) Saladoid site on the South coast of Trinidad. Palo Seco is a Trinidadian “local” group of the Saladoid culture that extended from T&T to Puerto Rico during the period 500 BC to AD 600.
Palo Seco pottery has several traits (especially after AD 350) resulting from trade/interaction between the Saladoid of Trinidad and the Barrancoid of South America, said. He said petaloid celts were among the items that comprised the diverse tool kit of these early Trinidadian natives.
He said, “The celts— at least the larger ones —were in probability used for felling trees and building boats while the smaller ones had a more ceremonial function.”
And if any of the stones came from outside of Trinidad, it would suggest trade/interactions between the pre-colonial natives of Quinam and their counterparts in either Tobago or north-eastern South America since such interactions—facilitated by watercraft technology (canoes)—were quite common during Caribbean prehistory.
