NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday threw his support behind the police who, up to last night, were still searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed one of their own on Friday.
Hinds delivered remarks yesterday during the “flagship dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony” of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Credit Union’s new headquarters at Eastern Main Road, San Juan.
Standing next to acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob while speaking to the Sunday Express after the formalities, Hinds offered condolences on behalf of the Government to the friends, relatives and colleagues of PC Clarence Gilkes, who was killed during a police operation at Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin.
“When I heard about PC Gilkes, thoughts stirred inside of me that when we are running away from crime and criminality these are the people led by Mr Jacob who go towards it and Mr Gilkes went towards it,” he said. “I know operations are going on, but it is a sad state of affairs when some people choose to live by crime and having chosen such as path, it has gotten to the extent where law enforcement can come under that kind of attack,” he said.
He then turned to Jacob and said, “We would like to see you pursue this matter relentlessly to its lawful conclusion, because when the TTPS comes under attack we are all left in a lurch.”
Jacob, who had already declared war on those responsible on Friday night, reiterated his call.
He said he wanted to thank his officers, who spent most of Friday night into Saturday morning searching for suspects.
“We will maintain a high level of strength and we want to give the population the assurance that we will do all that is necessary to bring these perpetrators to justice,” he said.