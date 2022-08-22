While citizens are not being discouraged from liming, they are being asked to be mindful of their surroundings and those whom they surround themselves with.
This was the advice of acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob while speaking with the Express on Saturday.
Last month, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley advised citizens that there may be better alternatives to liming, as at the time, there had been several reports of people being killed while with friends at “unorganised limes” within the vicinity of their homes.
“One of the activities that they should not be engaged in is liming. Because you would have read so often, or heard so frequently, that X or Y was liming, (that) A and B was liming, and usually it appears as though that liming ends up with people getting into trouble or being killed. This is not to say relaxation is to be frowned upon. This is to say that there are so much more that one can do in one’s time, especially to improve one’s self,” Rowley said.
Since then, there have been more incidents of violent crimes within certain divisions as citizens limed near their homes—including an incident last Tuesday night in which 49-year-old Eusibio Roberts, of Mon Repos Road, Morvant, and his neighbour Carlton “Plaits” Wharwood, 38, were shot dead. Two boys aged 11 and eight, were also shot and remained hospitalised up to yesterday nursing their injuries.
Jacob said he did not wish to respond directly on the comments of the Prime Minister; however, he did give general advice for citizens.
“In terms of generally speaking, there will always be words of advice for persons who are engaging in unorganised limes. In layman’s terms, always be aware of your surroundings, where you are, and the persons you are interacting and engaging with. I say this because most communities and citizens are fully aware of the individuals involved in criminal activities in their districts. Even if it’s something as simple as selling or purchasing drugs. Persons need to be careful, even if it’s their friends or family members. In fact, probably more so.
“Because while you may have no issues with other persons, or confrontations with criminal elements, the same may not be necessarily said about these persons you are interacting with. And those individuals may be targets of more serious criminal elements, and given the type of and power of weaponry being utilised by criminal elements these days, innocent persons may sadly fall victim and be hurt when such persons are sought out. So, while the police service is not against liming, we will advise persons to be aware of those within their circles,” Jacob said.
He also called on parents and guardians to adopt a similar mind-set and try to keep children away from “the block” or any other areas which are known for criminal elements, no matter how minor.
Firearms must be removed
Jacob also said investigations were ongoing into the killing of 34-year-old Nikhil Luthra by a masked man around 2 a.m. on August 13, while liming with a group of people in a cabana outside The Residence Restaurant and Bar at One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain.
Police said the gunman climbed a wall and shot at the group seated at a table, before fleeing the scene.
Three people were shot—Luthra, Eli Hajahlay, 51, and Roger Ramdeo, 34. They were all taken to the St James Medical Complex, where they were treated before being transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital. Nikhil, co-owner of Blue-Sky Shipping, died while undergoing treatment. Hajahlay, who was shot in the head, and Ramdeo, who was shot in the torso, are both stable at hospital.
Police said the suspect’s vehicle was observed parked near the club for at least an hour prior to the incident, leading investigators to believe it was a targeted attack.
Jacob said police operations have been increased in public areas following this incident, and these patrols were expected to remain for the immediate future. However, he noted that, as of yesterday, violent crimes in public areas such as this, have been very limited.
Jacob also called on citizens to continue to work with the police service, saying the only safe way forward is the removal of firearms from the streets of this country.
“We have weapons in use currently, that when used, fatalities are exponential in nature. Criminal elements will target one person, but end up injuring, if not fatally shooting, at least two or three others. These are the weapons we need to get rid of, and this is why I call on the citizens to work with the police. If you know something, say something. Cause the life saved may very well be your own,” Jacob said.