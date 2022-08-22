from next month Tobago will begin clearing the years-long backlog of patients awaiting cataract surgery.

On Friday, via a Facebook post, the Tobago House of Assembly’s Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection invited residents of the island who have been waiting for cataract surgeries in the public healthcare system or who believed their vision was impaired by cataracts, to make an appointment to be pre-screened under the Tobago Cataract Backlog Programme.