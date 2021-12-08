The people of Tobago used their power for change, and are proud of doing so.
And their eyes will be on incoming Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) over the next four years.
This was the general sentiment of the people of Tobago, who spoke to the Express yesterday in the capital of Scarborough, one day after the stunning 14-1 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election result in favour of the PDP.
Many told the Express the PDP was given a chance; and also Augustine, who once told former chief secretary Orville London he would sit in his chair.
On the Scarborough esplanade, people celebrated, many proudly wearing their PDP T-shirts.
Now that the PDP has been given a chance, the people believe if they do well, it will be difficult for the PNM to wield power in Tobago again.
Belle Garden resident Velma Reid, 80, said she voted for the PNM all her life, but felt it was time for change.
“I have voted PNM all my life, but this time around I felt we need change and development. We need more for young people especially,” she said.
She said she has hope in Augustine.
“When he (Augustine) left school, Mr London was the Chief Secretary, and when he gave him his medal he told Mr London ‘one day I coming to sit in your chair’. And I live to see it, that he is going to sit in that chair. I feel proud of him. He’s young, but if he put he mind to it and go after it, he will make it. So we have to give him a chance and watch,” she said.
Reid said she would like to see improvements in the agricultural sector.
“The farmers, they working and when they plant their produce they don’t know what they doing with it. Long ago when it was growing, it had a truck coming from the government, plantain truck, potato truck, peas truck, and farmers used to real plant because they know where their produce going,” she said.
Tracy’s script
Bethel resident Rawle Pantin, 77, said he was not surprised by the results.
“We had that experience before. Ashworth Jack under Kamla Persad-Bissessar, she had offered him a ministerial position, he said no I want to be chief secretary. Chief Secretary is a dream, and it is the same dream Tracy went down the road with and I was so sure she would never accomplish it,” he said.
PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, he said, was “given a script” and was not in touch with the people.
Pantin predicted the PDP victory will lead to the PNM facing challenges in the next general election.
“Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be the next Prime Minister of the country in the shortest possible time,” he said.
“The Chief Secretary incoming gave Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley the best advice—stop spiting people and creating mayhem,” he added.
Loyal PNM supporter Winfield McKain, 52, from Goodwood, also said he was surprised by the results.
“I was looking for the PNM to win with a 9-6. But Tobago people show that when they turn, they really turn, and they really decide to get we out. I really feel it.
“Tobago people came out and voted for what they felt was wrong. I wish the PDP all the best and hope they can deliver what they promised,” he said.
He said the PNM did not fight on the ground as the PDP did.
“The PNM dropped the ball. Maybe it’s the inside fighting from since in January. The PDP did well, they stay on the ground and they fight, and we did not,” he said.
The PNM, he said, has to regroup and start again.
“This is my belief—the PDP will be in power for the next eight years. I feel they will try to do their best,” he added.
Emotional election
Anthony Williams, 42, from Mt St George, said he was not surprised by the PNM’s defeat because the general sentiment in Tobago is one for change and giving a chance.
“This is four years for the PDP to prove themselves to the people. I think they will be there for a long time,” he said.
He also narrated the story of Augustine telling London that he will be Chief Secretary one day.
“When he was younger, he told Orville London that in the future he would come for he job—and so said, so done. Whatever you preach and do will come to pass. He talk it into being,” he said.
He said the PNM will have to rebuild and change within the party and organise to come again.
Natalie Chadvan, 54, from Charlotteville, was jubilant yesterday.
“I was knocked out with the numbers. I know the numbers were rising, but I didn’t know it was going that fast. It was a good feeling,” she said. She showered praises on Augustine, describing him as a people person.
“He’s a very honest person. He’s a man to his word. This is his time to test. I supported him because I needed a change. One thing going on too long,” she said.
She said she was impressed with the vision of the party. “If it’s one thing, this election taught us plenty. It was as if you are in school and you learning all over again. The people must learn from all of this not to be selfish,” she said.
Dave McKnight, 63, from Plymouth, described the election as an emotional one. “You have to be very careful when dealing with people. This election was an emotional election. People did not weigh circumstances,” he said.
He said Central Government is PNM and there are things in the pipeline, but people are emotional.
McKnight said eyes will be on the PDP.
“People are hungry for power, but what we have to remember, that when power gets into people’s hands they have to control it because it goes to their head,” he said.
He said he wishes the PDP the best, and hopes they understand the people.
“The PNM have to learn that when you put people in authority, they have to please the people. Don’t tell me come back next week when you can give it to me today,” he said.
More respect, please
Plymouth resident Kathy Edwards, 53, said she knew the PNM would be defeated.
“I feel elated. I still celebrating. I was not surprised at the numbers because I know PNM was going to get a good licking,” she said. She said a lot of people were not happy with the PNM’s governance, adding that Augustine will be a beloved leader.
“He will make a boss Chief Secretary. He is very intelligent. Man of brain. He will bring change to the people together with the people,” she said.
“The PNM must learn to treat their people better, with more respect. If they was better and more pleasant, they might have had victory. This is people power that took place,” she said.