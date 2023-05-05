ku

The divers: Christopher Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry. Only Boodram (at left) made it out.

The report being prepared by the commission of enquiry into the Berth 5 pipeline tragedy will not be completed any time soon.

In a statement on Friday, commission chairman Jerome Lynch and commissioner Gregory Wilson said the ambition to have the report completed by the end of May, cannot be realised.

The Commission has asked for an extension of time to August 31, for the submission of the final report to President Christine Kangaloo.

The Commission had initially hoped to hand in the report at the end of April, with a recommendation that its contents be made public.

On February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers—Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31; Rishi Nagassar, 48; and Christopher Boodram, 36—were conducting maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, when they were sucked into the pipeline. Boodram was the lone survivor.

The Commission heard evidence over a six-month period, with the final piece of evidence, the hyperbaric chamber, being viewed on the compound of Paria, Pointe-a-Pierre in March.

However, the Commission subsequently prepared “Salmon’ letters to be served on several individuals and entities since the commissioners said they had “formed preliminary views relating to this enquiry.

“It is important that the recipients of these ‘Salmon’ letters have as much detail of the criticisms as would allow them to properly make representations, if they so wish for our consideration” said the Commission.

As a result of this new delay, the “Salmon” letters will now be provided by mid-May and those adversely affected will be given the opportunity to respond in writing and orally, in June.

The hearings will be held in-camera. There will be no further public hearings.

