Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has seven days to apologise to Opposition Lead­er Kamla Persad-Bisses­sar for claiming she made defamatory statements that Indians were being targeted by Africans in home invasions.

He has also been given the seven-day deadline to retract his statements. Opposi­tion MP Saddam Hosein and attorney Aaron Mahabir issued a pre-action protocol letter to Rowley, dated May 4, 2023, on behalf of Persad-Bis­sessar, stating that should the Prime Minister fail to comply, legal proceedings in the High Court will be initia­ted against him.