For women who are totally blind or visually-impaired in Trinidad and Tobago, navigating the streets amidst growing cases of targeted violence against females has become a daily task of fear and anxiety.
This is according to a group of ten visually-challenged women who gathered outside of Parliament yesterday in silent protest of violence against women and, in particular, women with disabilities.
Armed with placards, the group (which stated its independence from other organisations such as the Blind Welfare Association) stood in front the Red House in Port of Spain to address the issues of violence and crime against the impaired.
While gender-based violence has come to the forefront of public knowledge, they said, challenges faced by differently-abled women, to some extent, remain unaddressed.
“Women with disabilities face the same issues but amplified to some extent,” said representative Cecille Alves, who spoke to the Express prior to the demonstration.
Due to their vulnerability, she said, women with limited vision are often targets of robberies, threats of violence and injury.
“We can’t decipher between a PH and an H taxi so how are we supposed to ensure our own safety? I think all of us here can attest to being robbed in some way, whether the driver gives incorrect change or so on. Most of us lead independent lives, so we are travelling on our own and doing things on our own. The risk we face is great,” she said.
Having been a victim of violent crime in the past, Alves added that more needs to be done to ensure safety in public transportation. After being followed home and robbed two years ago, Alves said she fears a repeat of the traumatising events. She questioned why safe and reliable transport has not yet been prioritised by the authorities.
“They attacked me in my home and took all my possessions. I believe I was followed home. At that point you are at their mercy, there’s nothing much you can do but give them what they want. Every single impaired woman worries they will be taken advantage of in some way.
“To avoid these things, really we need to standardise the taxi service. We applaud the Princes Town to San Fernando drivers who took it upon themselves to dress alike. Taxi drivers should wear uniforms and PH taxi drivers should go through the same rigorous process that H taxi drivers endure. In particular, as it pertains to women with impairments, there are many aspects to cover but one would be access to specialised transport. We have to know what happened with the Eldamo buses which are prioritised for people with disabilities. So many people request to use these services but they are increasingly unavailable,” said Alves.
She added that issues such as public education, equal opportunities to work, healthcare, housing and employment remain obstacles that hinder inclusion and safety of women with disabilities.
“Not only do we have the right to be safe but we have the right to access to jobs and job training. We have the right to equal access to housing and transportation. Currently, not many of these problems have seen solutions. If blind and visually-impaired women are to be treated as equals, we need equal access. We also need public education and awareness,” she said.
Echoing Alves’ sentiments, Kenneth Surratt, president of the Blind Welfare Association, told the Express that the risk of gender-based violence against women with disabilities is unavoidably high.
Women with visual impairments who are deprived from equal access to education and employment face great risks of violence at home, he said.
Those who face violence in public, he said, instead face barriers to crime reporting and justice due to their impairments.