The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is trying to locate three women who have gone missing from different parts of Trinidad on Tuesday.
According to a TTPS media release on Wednesday, 14-year-olds, Alejandra Del Valle Aviles Velasquez and Mayuris Del Carmen have both gone missing from the St Jude’s Home for Girls in Belmont on Tuesday afternoon. They were last seen at 4.30. p.m. and were later reported missing.
Both girls are Venezuelan nationals.
Alejandra was described as being of medium build, light brown complexion with long straight hair. Mayuris is medium built, fair complexion, long hair.
The Longdenville Police are also seeking assistance in locating 36-year-old Maria Gomez of Palmiste Main Road Palmiste. Gomez was last seen at 12.30p.m. on Tuesday.
According to the TTPS media release, Maria is of mixed descent, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, brown complexion, slim build, long hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a pair of blue jeans and slippers.
Those with information can contact 800-TIPS, the police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App. For information specific to Alejandra Del Valle Aviles and Mayuris Del Carmen, the Belmont Police Station can be reached at 621–2515. Those with information on the whereabouts of Maria Gomez can contact the Longdenville Police at 665-4539.