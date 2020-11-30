The relatives of 75-year-old Irwin Frederick is seeking the public’s help in locating him.
Frederick went missing from his Gaston Street, Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas home on November 18 and has not been seen since.
According to his niece Camille Frederick, her uncle, who lives alone, was never married, has no children and doesn’t have friends that he visits.
“I live very close to him so I would normally go across by him around 10.00 a.m. each day, and if for some reason I don’t make it across by that time, he would come over by me.
“That morning I did not go across, so when I realised he hadn’t come over I went to check on him. When I got there, the door was open and the lights were on so I told myself he probably went for a walk, but that evening the house was still the same way and when night came and he didn’t return I raised an alarm because that was not like him.”
Camille said when she inquired of his immediate neighbours, they weren’t even aware that he was not at home.
“No one in the area really missed him because he would normally keep to himself.”
She said since filing a missing person report with the police, her family has been driving around every day with the hope of seeing him or receiving some news of his whereabouts.
“We have visited Felicity, Charlieville, checked the hospital and even the market but it’s like he disappeared into thin air.”
Frederick, she said, was clad in a green vest and a pair of black three-quarter pants when she saw him last the day before he vanished.
“We’re at a loss as to where he could go because this is the first time something like this has ever happened.
Frederick’s relatives are asking anyone with information to his whereabouts to please contact the Chaguanas Police Station.