POLICE have no fresh leads with regards to the abduction of Tucker Energy Services employee, Zepheniah Harripaul.
The Express also contacted his brother yesterday who said, “we have no new information.”
The 33-year-old Arima resident was at work during the early hours of February 17 at the company’s facility in Chaguaramas when he was grabbed, bundled into a car and driven out the compound by a group of men who told security on duty they were there to retrieve an item.
Police said the men even tried leaving with Harripaul’s SUV but when the vehicle’s alarm kept going off they abandoned it following which security personnel called the Carenage Police.
Since his disappearance both the police and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team teamed up to find Harripaul but they have had no luck so far.