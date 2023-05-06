police tape

PENSIONER Selwyn Boxie was sitting in his living room when a gunman came in and killed him on Friday night.

At close range, Boxie, 69, was shot several times by the gunman who moments later ran into a waiting car and escaped.

Boxie was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m.

A friend of Boxie’s son was sitting in the porch area of their house on Palmyra Road in San Fernando when the killer came to the house.

Dressed in a hoodie, the man asked for “Papi”, which was Boxie’s nickname.

He then went into the living room where Boxie sat on a couch and shot him.

The killer fed in a waiting Nissan AD wagon.

Officers of the Southern Division Task Force, Ste Madeleine and Marabella CIDs responded but the killer was not found.

Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are searching for a motive for the killing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rowley, Sinanan ‘blocked’ from entering Tobago quarry

Rowley, Sinanan ‘blocked’ from entering Tobago quarry

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he and Works Minister Rohan Sinanan were blocked by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) from visiting the national quarry in Tobago.

The Prime Minister made the disclosure at the opening of the new Diego Martin Community centre at Church Street on Thursday.

Rowley noted he is a trained geologist with a track record and history of expertise with respect to crushed rock, as he noted that he was among the first employees of the National Quarries.

No school on Monday at Belmont Secondary

No school on Monday at Belmont Secondary

THERE will no classes at the Belmont Secondary School for the sixth straight day come Monday, as protesting members of the PTA yesterday declared “no school on Monday” since they intend to keep their children at home.

LATT: Minister must apologise

LATT: Minister must apologise

THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) has added its voice to the chorus of criticism against a statement by National Secu­rity Minister Fitzgerald Hinds on Monday that criminal elements had friends in high places, inclu­ding the Judiciary.

Recommended for you