ONE lucky Lotto Plus player, from Gasparillo, won Saturday night’s $15,695,394.46 Lotto Plus jackpot.
Trinidad and Tobago’s newest Lotto Plus millionaire hit the Jackpot with the winning numbers: 2, 6, 8,33,35, and the Powerball number 10.
The National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) in a news release yesterday said, “The winning ticket was purchased on Saturday at Kiosk #325, Bonne Aventure Road, Gasparillo.”
• One player matched five numbers to win $50,000
• 28 players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $1,500 each
• 282 players matched four numbers to win $250 each
• 860 players matched three numbers and the Powerball to win $25 each
• 8,696 players won a free quick pick each for matching three numbers.
That Lotto Plus starts afresh with a minimum guaranteed jackpot of $2 million on Wednesday at 8.30 p.m.