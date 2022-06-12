Lotto booth

FILE PHOTO: A Lotto booth in operation before the Covid-enforced shutdown.

ONE lucky Lotto Plus player, from Gasparillo, won Saturday night’s $15,695,394.46 Lotto Plus jackpot.

Trinidad and Tobago’s newest Lotto Plus millionaire hit the Jackpot with the winning numbers: 2, 6, 8,33,35, and the Powerball number 10.

The National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) in a news release yesterday said, “The winning ticket was purchased on Saturday at Kiosk #325, Bonne Aventure Road, Gasparillo.”

• One player matched five numbers to win $50,000

• 28 players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $1,500 each

• 282 players matched four numbers to win $250 each

• 860 players matched three numbers and the Powerball to win $25 each

• 8,696 players won a free quick pick each for matching three numbers.

That Lotto Plus starts afresh with a minimum guaranteed jackpot of $2 million on Wednesday at 8.30 p.m.

