Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has described a photograph on social media of partying taking place at No Man’s Land in Tobago on Saturday as “reckless, irresponsible and worrying”.
“This is the same kind of irresponsible and reckless behaviour this country has grown accustomed to and weary of,” Dennis said on Monday.
“It will get us into trouble if it is allowed to continue. Beaches being opened is not a license to be reckless,” he added.
Dennis said attempts were made to prevent such an incident from occurring but plans were not followed through.
“Attempts were made to put particular arrangements in place with the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and for some reason those measures, those arrangements, were not put in place.”
The Chief Secretary said the matter was discussed with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
“Therefore there appears to be no police presence on No Man’s Land, and insufficient strategies put in place to treat with this kind of development, and for that I am disappointed as well.
“I have had discussions with the Commissioner of Police and also the Assistant Commissioner of Police for Tobago to ensure that we put the necessary systems in place, so that there would be patrols and the kind of actions taken by the authorities to ensure that we protect citizens from themselves and from their own recklessness,” Dennis concluded.
According to the THA Division of Health, as of Monday, there were no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the total number of active cases at six.