A San Fernando delivery driver who asked to be dropped off to conduct a business transaction shortly after midnight on Monday was shot dead.
Dwayne Reid, 42, was shot in the head, through the driver's side window, of the gold Nissan Tiida car he had "collected" at Mitchell Street, South Oropouche.
His friend, who was parked waiting on the roadside, heard a voice shouting "where you going with that car?" followed by gunshots at around 1.40am.
Mitchell, of Circular Road, died at the scene.
His friend, a 29-year-old man from South Oropouche, drove to the Oropouche police station and reported the incident.
The man told police that he was home when Reid showed up at around midnight asking to be dropped off at Mitchell Street.
A report stated that Reid told his friend he had started a rental business and wanted to pick up a vehicle from one of his customers.
The friend dropped off Reid along the main road, police said, and watched him walk into the street to a house.
A few minutes later, the report stated, Reid was seen driving a vehicle out of the street.
A man claiming to be the owner of the vehicle attempted to stop Reid but he continued driving and was shot dead.
Police officers visited the scene and found the vehicle crashed on the roadside.
Reid was slumped in the driver's seat.
He was pronounced dead by a district medical officer.