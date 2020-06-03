Poetry fans can look forward to a mouth-watering treat of teasing commentary with the launch of an EP titled When Soca Full Meh Mouth by popular broadcaster Sterling Henderson.
In addition to the theme piece When Soca Full Meh Mouth, the six-piece album contains Panwoman, The Jester, Galvanize, How to Sell a Gun and Innocence, which were all written and performed by Henderson.
Choosing to perform his poetry rather than publish a book, Henderson, who call his work ‘spoetry’, said his speaking voice has long been central to his project of being a poet.
He said, “As a journalist, words are my stock in trade. As a poet, I arrange them on my own terms.”
The EP was launched live on Wednesday on I95.5 FM’s Take Two Programme, during which Henderson said there was a certain objectivity to his writing in terms of taking new sides while presenting both sides or old sides.
In sharing some insights on his theme piece When Soca Full Meh Mouth, where he compares soca to a variety of mouth-watering Caribbean treats, he said every year there are two factions with respect to soca music, those for and those against.
“In this poem I wanted to conjure memory for those of us who have those memories, and I also wanted to pay homage to other things Caribbean. So soca was just the centre of the piece, just as in Panwoman pan is the centre of the piece.”
Panwoman
“Ah hear ah pan woman say she want a man she could treat like she pan
As she beat him he hold on to the rack and doh beat she back, jus like she pan
And then she say, she want a man she could play, like she pan
Sometimes sweeeet, sometimes with one hand
And the more she play him, he not going to play she back
Because he here to stay, just like she pan
She say then, he must be hard like iron,
And shining, like the one she could win Panorama with
She say she want him soft, like a musician
And when the world gone mad, and all else fail
She could pick him up and make notes for sale
Notes to remind she that music is food
And a fully belly, does change mood
And when the world gone mad and all else fail
She might get behind a piece of iron and two sticks
For she and she man, showing the same kind ah licks."
Henderson said pan woman is an approach to a love poem as it focuses on the theme of relationships.
He said in it one may realise that men and women want the same thing from each other.
“Our language as well is something I was addressing because the whole idea of ‘playing someone’ is not necessary a local content. Our relationships are influenced by the amount of R&B we listen to, by the amount of American television we look at.
He said in relationships there are toxic masculinity and then there are men who don’t necessarily fall into that category.
“I tried to sort of present myself through the language, suggest that you can be proud of partner in the way that you’re proud of… and you should be and you could be."
The EP, which highlights cultural, social and issue of nature, is available for download from Wednesday on bandcamp.com via distributor CD Baby.
He said due to COVID the new process to follow as an artiste is to submit to CD Baby, a distribution platform that distributes content to some 150 download and streaming entities, subject to their approval.
“In the coming weeks it will be available on Amazon, Spotify, iTunes and over a 150 more platforms.
“And the great thing about bandcamp is that you pay what you want. If you go to bandcamp.com and search for When Soca full Meh Mouth, you will see an option to purchase the album and you’re allowed to pay on a scale; what you think its worth, what you can afford, what you want.”
He said the project which he had been working on since 2017 was recorded in a few month but was left lying there. However, with the passing of his mother in April, he was caught in a period where he needed light.
“I needed something to focus on that brought me joy. I needed something to distract me.”
He said the passing of his mother combined with encouragement from friends motivated him to move on, resulting in the release of the EP.