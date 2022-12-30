‘While most are resting and scaling back operations as 2022 draws to a close”, the police say they are resolute, “working at full throttle and ramping up operations to ensure public safety and to maintain law and order.”
The murder count in Trinidad and Tobago reached 600 today with the murder in Valencia of 66-year-old Robin Sirjoosingh, a man who was a father, farmer and food provider.
In a statement issued this afternoon, the police said recent exercises across the Divisions have resulted in the arrest of 13 persons and have seen three illegal firearms taken off he streets.
Among the 13 arrested was a suspected illegal migrant, two men were arrested for possession of firearm and ammunition and one man who faces six charges stemming from a series of larceny and malicious damage incidents spanning from December 12 to 14.
In the North Central Division two firearms and a quantity of ammunition were seized and one man arrested.
A 21-year-old Tunapuna resident was arrested by officers on Thursday after he was allegedly found in possession of a Taurus pistol fitted with a magazine containing 13 rounds of ammunition.
In a separate incident, North Central Division Task Force (NCDTF)-Area East officers were in the Bon Air Gardens district when they observed a man, who upon seeing the officers, allegedly turned in the opposite direction and began running. The officers attempted to capture the suspect, giving chase. The man allegedly dropped a black plastic bag during the incident, while evading the officers. The bag was found to contain one IMI Jericho Pistol. The gun was seized and the search for the suspect continues.
On Tuesday, a 28-year-old man was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence located at Smith Hill, Carenage in the Western Division. During the search, officers found one Ruger pistol containing one magazine with twelve rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, along with one plastic ammunition crate with nine rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
Since Christmas Day officers have seized eight firearms and a quantity of ammunition as a result of sustained anti-crime exercises.
A warrant exercise in the Arima area saw nine arrested. One man was detained on enquiries into an arson incident while the other eight arrests totalled to $105,970 in affiliation warrants.
Meanwhile, in Arima a 26-year-old Venezuelan national was detained for illegal entry into the country during a road traffic exercise.