Who cares for the disabled?

JAMES soaked two adult diapers in bloody urine, slammed his head against the floor in agony and released a guttural scream on the evening of May 18, 2020, when he was rushed to the emergency department of the San Fernando General Hospital.
The 19-year-old, diagnosed with severe cerebral palsy and trapped in the mind of a young child, could not communicate his pain.
Instead, he produced anguished cries to the distress of his sole caregiver- his 55-year-old widowed mother.
His bloody diapers, she told the Sunday Express, were the only confirmation of her son's need for urgent care after a 'months-long battle' for treatment within the public healthcare system.
But the pair would have to wait for nearly six hours, the young man in his wheelchair, his mother standing along the department's corridor before being placed, at 2 a.m., in an adult male ward.
Nurses and assistants stationed at the facility, the mother said, insisted that she leave her son, returning only during limited visiting hours the next day to see him.
A staff member had threatened to use the hospital's security services to escort her from the ward, she said.
But she, like numerous other parents of people with developmental disabilities-had spent years performing every task for her son who was unable to speak, walk or survive without her assistance.
She had fed, bathed, and clothed the infantile patient since his birth.
Without her, he could not be understood by the outsiders.
So she pleaded with hospital staff to allow her to stay with her child- but to no avail.
Sitting outside the ward, she said she could hear her son crying, asking for things he had grown to expect from his mother.
'They are telling me I have to leave him here in an adult ward. There are no other disabled people here and they are not understanding that he needs me to stay with him. They don't understand he is still a child,' the mother told the Sunday Express in a phone call in 2020.
'I don't know what to do here, they called security and they are telling me to leave but I can't leave him here, I can't,' she said.
For people living with developmental disabilities and their caregivers, the task of receiving appropriate healthcare within the public system can be a difficult one, plagued by inaccessibility, a lack of accommodation and specialised care.
Despite the pleas of multiple parents and advocates over the past decades, many told the Sunday Express that they still have negative experiences in public hospitals: some caregivers deprived of the chance to stay with their children, others unable to access treatment as a result of inexperienced staff, a high cost of transport, lack of relevant therapeutic services or inadequate housing for persons with disabilities.
Several said they were cautious about pursuing treatment through public facilities despite the lack of an attached cost.
But for many in these groups, enduring the 'less than desirable' conditions presented at these facilities remains the only available choice, given the cost of private healthcare and limited income.
'The system is a mess'
In 2022, the mother of a non-verbal autistic man told the Sunday Express her son had been deprived of treatment by the North Central Regional Health Authority for approximately seven months.
She said her son had endured pain since the year prior and required the extraction of four teeth.
The procedure was delayed as a result of Covid-19 and her son was placed on painkillers in the interim, she said.
In February of 2022, she told the Sunday Express she again visited the Mt Hope Oral Surgery Clinic, where a doctor insisted that her son's case was not an emergency and asked how she, as a mother, could tell he was in pain, she said.
'He was a happy child, he loved music and now some of the things he used to do, he just can't do it. It is too long now; it is heart-breaking to see my child in so much pain. I don't know what else to do and who else to talk to,' she said last year.
In January the parent of a cerebral palsy patient said that her daughter had waited for hours within the Emergency Department of a major public hospital before being treated for a cut.
'They heard her bawling as she sat on her wheelchair, and they gave her no special accommodations at all. She was there from 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. the next morning she got a bed,' the parent said.
Another said, 'I want my son to receive treatment, but it is beyond frustrating and debilitating to go to the hospitals. I don't know what to do.'
President of the Cerebral Palsy Society Phillip Metevier told the Sunday Express in January: 'The system is a mess, and they don't cater for the people. This is a problem we are having from right up in the top. Nobody's listening. No one takes time to understand, talk and find out and find a good way forward...'.
Metevier says the Society is aware of numerous cases where parents or caregivers of people with cerebral palsy were turned away by hospital staff while their children were housed in adult wards.
In addition to this, he said, in some cases persons with disabilities spent lengthy periods within the emergency care departments awaiting treatment despite their disabilities. Others, he said, received delayed treatment due a lack of experience among healthcare providers.
'The emergency section, you are waiting there three days before you get to bed. A child with cerebral palsy cannot do things for themselves so they need a caregiver to take care of them. I could tell you several stories of parents who went there and were told they can't stay.
'There are supposed to be places for these people. When they go, they are sent to a ward where people are trained to deal with them and the caregivers can stay with them to help them. These people are accustomed to their caregivers and could make it difficult. No one listened. Some of these parents when they take their children to the dental school, they say they can't deal with that, they don't know how to,' said Metevier.
Son passed away in 2014
Crystal Jones, president of the Cerebral Palsy Association, said her son's last moments were spent alone in an adult male ward at the Port of Spain General Hospital as a result of its accommodation policies.
'That night he died, I begged the nurses, telling them he didn't want me to leave. When I was leaving, he was hysterical, he didn't want me to go. They didn't allow me to stay,' she said 'These children, although they have reached the adult stage, still need a caregiver. When you place them on an adult ward and they are not paying attention to the child 24/7, these children have complications and they need the parents who know the child,' said Jones.
Deprivation of healthcare services
In a peer reviewed study assessing the well-being of working age persons with disabilities in Trinidad (published in the Social Indicators Research journal in 2020), a “deprivation regarding proper diagnosis or proper disability-related healthcare services,” due to the unavailability of such services in Trinidad and Tobago was noted.
Titled“Using Sen’s Capability Approach to Assess Wellbeing Among Working-Age Persons with Disabilities in Trinidad,” the study states that based on 51 observations, working-age persons with disabilities were “Deprived in many areas, including work, healthcare, transportation, and acceptance.”
The study also notes the unavailability of therapy and a high private sector cost of healthcare in the country.
In a qualitative study published in BMC Oral Health in 2022 titled “Challenges experienced in the dental care of persons with special needs: a qualitative study among health professionals and caregivers,” challenges in the provision of dental care for persons with disabilities in Trinidad and Tobago were noted.
The study cites a “complex issue,” with Health Care Providers’ readiness and ability to treat persons with “special needs.”
“These apprehensions however extended into the inability to provide specified care for these patients and the lack of resources to do so,” it says.
Caregivers Participating in the study called for specialised care.
“(Caregiver 4) reiterated therefore that “[we need] a special area for people with disabilities” that takes into consideration these social, medical, and relational issues… Against the consideration for specialised and holistic care, (Parent 1) called for a collaboration to “…include dental and physiotherapy and occupational therapy, speech therapy, medical teams, social workers, psychiatrists, [and] psychologists.”
The study states that six interviewees spoke of a “lack of accommodation,” for the needs of persons with disabilities.
RHAs: No specific policy
In Trinidad and Tobago, responsibility for the provision of health care services falls on the five Regional Health Authorities - which according to the Ministry are “are autonomous bodies that own and operate health facilities in their respective Regions.”
According to the Regional Health Authorities Act (5 of 1994) the powers and functions of an Authority vary from providing “efficient systems for the delivery of health care,” to facilitating “new systems of health care,” among others.
In 2022, the Sunday Express attempted to ask the four Regional Health Authorities in Trinidad about their disability policies.
The Northwest Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) last week told the Sunday Express there was '...no specific policy document that isolates administration of care to persons with disabilities apart from mental illness,' within the Authority, adding however that its health care practices and standards ensure that persons with disabilities are well cared for.
In response to the Sunday Express query, the authority added that it, 'has no separate policy document directed at persons with disabilities'.
'The Authority is guided by all national health policies of the Ministry of Health; these policies provide adequate guidance for quality clinical operations across all Regional Health Authorities. The NWRHA strives to fulfil its mandate to provide high-quality health care for all,' it said.
Citing its oversight and management of the St Ann's Hospital (SAH) the following policy and procedural documents, it said, are key in the regulation of patient care at this facility:
- Ministry of Health Mental Health Policy 2019-2029
- NWRHA St Ann's Hospital (SAH) Admission and Discharge Procedure
- NWRHA SAH Clinical Handover Procedure
- NWRHA SAH Child Evaluation Treatment Unit Standard Operating Procedure
These documents, it said, accomplish the following:
- Establish the standards of practice for patient admission, care, planning, and discharge of patients at St Ann's Hospital (SAH)
- Ensure patients receive high-quality services throughout the entire administration of care.
- Regulate the effective communication of clinical requirements for patient care.
- Ensure continuity in the delivery of quality care to patients
- Provide governance and guidelines regarding the treatment and care within mental health.
Additionally, the NWRHA said there were no specific policy documents related to 'the timing of treatment administered to patients with disabilities,' or 'the housing of persons with developmental disabilities in adult wards'.
The Authority does not have any specific policy documents relating to 'the timing of treatment administered to patients with disabilities'.
The Authority seeks to provide medical care to patients in the least time possible. The Accident & Emergency Department utilises a triage system (the Canadian Triage & Acuity Scale-CTAS) to prioritise care for all patients based on the presenting complaint and urgency of care required. The triage process is dynamic and extends beyond the initial assessment. Throughout the receipt of medical observation and care, a patient's priority level may be modified by the attending clinicians to treat with the comprehensive needs of the patient.
'There is no specific policy document that deals with 'the housing of adults with developmental disabilities in adult wards'. However, at the SAH, the chronic adult patients with developmental disabilities are cared for at a dedicated clinical unit (with both male and female wards). Admission to the facility is guided, inter alia, by the chronological age of the patient,' it states.
Asked whether the caregivers of persons with developmental disabilities were allowed to accompany their charges while warded at its facilities, the NWRHA cited its visitation policies as follows:
- Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) 11 a.m. to noon daily (curtailed visiting hours due to ongoing construction)
- St James Medical Complex (SJMC) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
- St Ann's Hospital (SAH) 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Nursing Administration at the Port of Spain General Hospital and St James Medical Complex, it said, may allow relatives or caregivers of patients to remain with the patient for prolonged periods or overnight based on circumstances.
This, it said was an exception from its visitation policy and granted based on discretion.
The NWRHA's full response can be read here:
In 2022, The Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) responded to the Express stating that it currently has no policy that is specific to disability.
The ERHA stated that The Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale-a system of assessing patients-is used in the Accident and Emergency Departments as a tool to help define a patient's need for care.
Additionally, it said, caregivers or relatives were allowed to stay on at adult wards in special circumstances depending on its space constraints.
'On the paediatric ward one parent/guardian is allowed at all times. Staff in the clinical profession are trained to attend to the needs of all persons. Persons who are assessed to be mentally challenged are transferred to the appropriate facility to receive further specialist care,' said the ERHA.
No response
For months, the Sunday Express has made multiple attempts to get a response from the South West and North Central Regional Health Authorities, through Corporation Communication channels and through the chief executive officers of both Authorities.
A representative at the SWRHA said on Friday that while RHAs were considered autonomous bodies, some of its general policies including those on disability, and women's' health are guided by Ministry direction.
However as of yesterday, no response on in-house disability policies was received from either Authority.
The Sunday Express also contacted the Tobago Regional Health Authority on Friday to ask about its disability policy.
No response was received.
Note: Patient James is a pseudonym to protect the young man and his caregiver's identities.