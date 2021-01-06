The much-anticipated rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines will target just 20% of the population in the initial phase, according to Dr Erica Wheeler, PAHO/WHO Country Representative for Trinidad and Tobago, and the Dutch Caribbean Territories.
Speaking on the allocation of vaccines during Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 update, Wheeler said the goal of distributing the vaccine is to reduce mortality and to protect health systems, which will significantly improve the well-being of populations around the world, and reduce the impact on societies and economies.
“There’s a need to prioritise specific population groups for vaccination in the first round due to the scarcity of vaccines currently available,” Wheeler said, and added that among the priority groups are healthcare workers, older adults, and others with high risk conditions-persons with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.
“Priority groups are chosen on the performance and safety evidence of the vaccine, and evolving data on the transmission of the disease. Given the widespread nature of COVID, an initial allocation should be received by all as products become available.”
She said three percent of the population comprising healthcare workers would be covered first, followed by high risk adults which would constitute 20% of the population.
“After the 20% level is reached then participants from other sections of the society will be eligible. At this point in time it is the 20% of the population that the COVAX Facility is concentrating on to get those two billion doses out globally by the end of this year.”
Wheeler added that there would also be provision for a buffer, an extra number of vaccines that will be set aside for emergency deployment based on immediate needs.
She noted that at this point in time the COVAX Facility has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which was also approved by Canada and the UK, to be one of the vaccines recommended by the WHO, and added that this vaccine will be available for what is called ‘emergency use listing’.
“Emergency use listing involves a risk benefit assessment being conducted with regards to the quality, safety and efficacy data for the use of the vaccines. And something called a rolling review of the data provided by the manufacturers is used. As manufacturers provide the information, it is reviewed and assessed by a scientific group of independent experts coordinated by WHO in collaboration with the national regulatory authority.
“The regulatory authorities have oversight of all of the data that leads to what is called emergency use listing.”
She said it involves a pre-submission of data, followed by the committee doing follow up checks on the vaccine after it is deployed.
“It’s not just vaccine distribution that we do at the WHO and PAHO, but it’s looking at what happens following the deployment of the vaccine in terms of any reactions. Emergency use listings are for a year because the vaccines are new, and they are being studied during that period,” Wheeler said.
She also noted that specialised equipment need to be put in place since various vaccines would require different treatment and handling.
“For example, the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored in -80oC temperature. You have to have the right equipment, you need to have the right syringes. Each vaccine may have a different type of syringe, so depending on which vaccine a country uses, you will need different syringes and these need to be imported.”
She stated that PAHO will also provide technical support to the various member countries.
“PAHO has been working with the Ministry of Health to provide that technical cooperation in preparation for the receipt of the vaccine, and we have been looking at the existing immunisation strategy.
“In keeping with the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), the Ministry of Health has been following the recommendations for the use of the vaccine for the priority groups who will receive the vaccines.”
Wheeler also shed some light on the objectives of the COVAX Facility, also called GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance facility.
“This facility as you know is an unprecedented facility that was set up between GAVI, The Alliance for Vaccine and CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations).”
She noted that the Facility has five key objectives:
• To end the acute phase of the pandemic by the end of 2021
• To support the largest actively managed portfolio of vaccine candidates globally
• To offer a compelling return on investment by delivering COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible
• To guarantee fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to all participants
• To deliver two billion doses by the end of 2021
Wheeler said of the 192 member states of WHO, 190 are members of the COVAX Facility.