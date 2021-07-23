AT 10 a.m., today Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds will be delivering her verdicts in the Sean Luke murder trial, 15 years after the child was brutally murdered in a cane field near his Couva home.
A live video stream will be made available on the Judiciary website for the public and other relevant stakeholders who are not central to the case.
Over the past two weeks, the judge has been analysing the testimonies of various witnesses in the case and preparing her written ruling following the completion of closing submissions on July 9.
With the verdicts, the two men accused of the crime—Akeel Mitchell, 29, and Richard Chatoo, 31—will know whether they will be allowed to walk free or be convicted of the crime.
The two are accused of killing the six-year-old boy on the afternoon of March 26, 2006, as they, and some other boys from the Orange Valley Trace, Couva, area went on a fishing trip to a nearby river.
To get to the river, they had to make their way through the cane field. That was the last time anyone in the community saw Luke alive.
Two days later his decomposing body was found in the field by villagers before police were alerted.
An autopsy performed by forensic pathologist Dr Estlyn McDonald-Burris that same day concluded that the child died from massive internal bleeding and organ damage after he was sodomised with a 53-inch cane stalk.
Scientific evidence also revealed the child may had also been sexually assaulted before being killed since sperm cells that matched Mitchell’s DNA profile were found on the child’s underwear.
Mitchell’s attorneys however, denied their client had any role in the killing or was even present when the murder took place.
They suggested that while scientific evidence showed the presence of Mitchell’s DNA on his underwear, science could not prove for how long it had been there, suggesting that he could have been sexually assaulted hours or even days before his death.
It is for this reason that even if it is to be believed that Luke was sexually assaulted by Mitchell, it is insufficient to convict him of murder, they argued in their closing submissions.
On the other hand, attorneys for Chatoo said while their client gave a confession statement to police following his arrest that implicated both him and Mitchell, he was tricked, coached and coerced into doing so.
They argued that Chatoo, who was just 16 years old at the time, was promised by investigators that if he were to give the statement he would have been allowed to walk free and not be charged with the crime.
At the trial, Chatoo testified he simply went along with what police told him to say since he believed he would have been allowed to leave the station, but instead the officers went back on their promise.
He also denied Mitchell had any role to play in the murder.
The two accused are being represented by attorneys Mario Merritt, Evans Welch, Randall Raphael, Kelston Pope, Kirby Joseph and Gabriel Hernandez.
Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith are appearing on behalf of the State.