Murder victim Malesha Mootilal was a pleasant and punctual person, who loved her family and was professional in her duties as a security officer.
Mootilal, 46, was shot on Friday morning, and was in critical condition at hospital until she died on Tuesday.
An estate corporal was employed with the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Limited (MTS), Mootilal was ambushed and shot near the Carapichaima West Secondary School on McCleod Street in Freeport.
She had sustained gunshot injuries to the right eye, the left arm, and the buttocks in the attack and died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
When the Express visited the address listed on her identification at Dandy Lane, a resident who did not give his name said that he knew Mootilal and was saddened to learn of her killing.
The resident said she was a rental tenant in Dandy Lane until 2016, then she moved to South Oropouche.
The Express was told that she was born and raised in Granville, but had moved out of the area many years ago.
She is survived by her mother and siblings.
Mootilal was not married, nor had children.
The resident said, “She was a nice person and she took her work seriously. She worked at the Warden’s Office in Siparia for many years until she was moved on. It is very, very sad to hear she got murdered”, said the resident.
Of the incident, police said Mootilal had just emerged from a vehicle when a gunman approached her and shot her.
The shooting occurred at around 5 a.m. and. passers-by contacted the police.
Cpl Sarran and PC Cummings of the Central Division Task Force Area South conveyed the victim to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, and she was transferred by ambulance to the EWMSC.