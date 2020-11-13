POLICE are seeking information on the criminal who shot an eight-year-old boy when men opened fire at his Moruga home last week.
An investigator said on Monday they are not certain who was the target of the gunfire, and are seeking CCTV footage and information to assist in solving the crime.
The child—Travis Floyd—has been hospitalised since the incident last Thursday night.
The standard two pupil of Fifth Company AC Primary School has undergone two surgeries at the San Fernando General Hospital to repair three fractures of his right leg caused by the bullet which entered and exited his limb.
The child was with his mother, Simone Floyd, and other relatives when the house at Mandingo Road, Fifth Company Village, St Mary’s, came under gunfire around 9.50 p.m.
Police received information that a white Nissan Tiida pulled up outside the small, wooden house, and two men with guns exited the vehicle.
They stood in the yard and fired several shots, one of which struck Travis, who was in the living room.
The gunmen then returned to their vehicle and sped away.
Travis’s mother and other relatives raised an alarm, and neighbours assisted in taking the child to the Princes Town District Health Facility.
Anyone with information can contact Princes Town CID at 655 7330, 999, 555, or Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-GARY (4279).