IT was a Carnival Tuesday rumour that had town crying but Trinidad and Tobago's mas magician, Peter Minshall, is very much alive.
It's unclear how the unfortunate claims of Minshall's alleged death were started today but within an hour of a few erroneous Facebook posts, fake news that the legendary mas maker had passed away spread even to legitimate news houses.
However, while some posted tearful videos in tribute, owner of Medulla Art Gallery and close friend of Minshall's, Martin Mouttet, confirmed to The Express that Minshall was "alive and well".
Mouttet said yesterday evening he started receiving calls asking whether the rumour was true, only minutes after hanging up a conversation with Minshall.
Mouttet said he was shocked at the rumour, having just spoken to the mas man and said Minshall was aware of the fake news.
Minshall was overwhelmed with telephone calls within the hour of the rumour spreading, with historian and family friend, Geoffrey MacClean, describing the incident as "unacceptable".
Wendell Manwarren of 3Canal also confirmed that he had spoken the Minshall and said the rumours were "unfortunate".
Legendary masquerader Peter Samuel, who has portrayed several well-known Minshall characters, also weighed in while on the road that Minshall was alive.
"It's a rumour... just spoke to somebody who spoke to him literally two minutes ago, he's alive and well," Samuel stated in a voicenote shared with The Express via What's App.
Minshall could not be reached for comment yesterday and close friends said he was taking the incident "in stride", the mas man had been left inundated with concerned calls to his home.