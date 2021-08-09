The funeral of shooting victim Crystal Jagroop was held last Thursday afternoon at her family home in Dades Trace, Rio Claro, with her death still a mystery.
There was a small gathering at the 25-year-old’s childhood home.
Jagroop’s body was found in a decomposing state on the evening of July 27 in the home she shared with companion Michael Deonarine.
Both Jagroop and Deonarine died of multiple gunshot wounds while in their Gangaram Trace home in New Grant, Princes Town.
Families believe the couple are the victims of a homicide.
Police found spent shells at the scene, but no weapon.
Hours before the funeral service began on Thursday morning, a close relative told the Express the entire family was in a state of disarray, as they are struggling to cope with the reality of Jagroop’s death. Her mother, Rosemarie Jagroop, was said to be inconsolable.
“She is breaking down and we all are. It is very hard for us to face things are in a real state. It is like we still can’t believe it,” said the relative, who asked not to be named.
According to relatives, the couple were last seen on Sunday, July 25, socialising with friends at the Gangaram Trace roadside. Early on Monday morning, neighbours were said to have heard gunshots in the area.
Jagroop and Deonarine were discovered dead when relatives were alerted to a foul scent and swarms of flies surrounding the one-bedroom structure in which they lived. Jagroop’s six-year-old daughter was staying with her grandparents at the time.
Grandfather Bale Mohammed told the Express last week that he had already told his granddaughter of her mom’s death.
“When I sat her down and told her about her mom and her death, she shed some tears and I was also there crying. Then she said to me, ‘Papa, I will stay with you and everything will be okay and alright.’ She was stronger than me at that point,” he said.
Complete shock
The couple’s death came as a complete surprise to family members who attested that both were well-liked, kind-hearted individuals.
Deonarine, often referred as “Danny”, was said to be a humble labourer who hoped to build a better life for Jagroop and himself.
“This is a complete shock to all of us. Danny (Michael) was a nice fella, we never thought something like this could happen.
“He used to sing in the temple. This is the first time something like this ever happened inside here,” Deonarine’s stepsister, Shalini Ramsaroop, told the Express last week.
Crystal, a recently separated single mother, was remembered by her father, Bale Mohammed, as a determined and well-liked young woman. “She was a person that was loved and liked by everyone. She had no enemies that we know of. She was loved by everyone.
“She was a people person. I don’t know why anyone would want to hurt her,” he said.
The Express was told that Deonarine’s funeral was scheduled to be held on Thursday, but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.