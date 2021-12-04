With just hours to go before the hotly contested Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, the pulse on the ground in the sister isle is split between support for the People's National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).
In January this year there was a 6-6 deadlock between the two parties and electoral changes were made with the number of seats being increased from 12 to 15.
The Express spoke to Tobagonians yesterday who believe that come Monday the PNM will secure full victory while others believe that the PDP will take the lead.
In the capital city of Scarborough, majority of the people there seemed leaning towards the PDP.
Curlene De Gannes, 56, Montgomery told the Express that there will be a battle.
"The fight is tough because people fed up too, you seeing things happening and it's only for a certain set of people. People eyes open up more and people want to protect themselvesand their families," she said.
She said she does not like the manner in which the campaign was run as she urged politicians to follow the example of Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe.
"I personally do not like the fight that they are fighting. It is not intellectual.
God say that the babes and the sucklings shall reveal everything and you see Shamfa Cudjoe, they should look into her for the way she does her politics. She sticks to the point and let people know what she about to do and handle the issues. Not the fight that they fighting here," she said.
De Gannes said it will be a close race again.
"Right now because people more open minded they have to be careful because PDP will give them some trouble. PNM going to get some fight from PDP and you see how Rowley behaving, you see that kind of bully attitude in him that need to stop. Learn the culture of the people, it seems that Rowley doesn't kno the culture of his own people," she said.
"This election will not be straight PNM, there will be a mix THA or PDP," she added.
Jael Chance, 23 from the Bethel/New Grange District said she is undecided and will make up her mind on Monday.
She too said she did not like the campaigning styles.
"I am not happy because I find that they are focusing too much on personal issues and not on issues that have to do with the island. I feel like they are a bit distracted," she said.
She said the issues are important to focus as there are people whom she knows who have been struggling during the pandemic.
Chance said she hopes there will be decisions to create employment for the youth.
While the island seemed relatively quiet with not many people out and about, there were mostly PNM trucks driving through the streets blaring campaign music.
Clarence Roy Jacob, the PNM's candidate for Canaan/Bon Accord was seen walking the streets greeting the people.
"The victory is there, I still have to work hard. I am not leaving anything to risk, elections are won on election day and I will bring it home for the People's National Movement," he said.
In the January election there was a close race between the PNM and the PDP in this district.
Asked if he thinks it will be close again, Jacob said "No I did my home work,"
He said he was confident of victory.
"Yes I'm confident because I've been working hard in the area for the past four years and before entering politics I've been communicating and touching base with the people. So this moment is a transition of the work that I've been doing," he said.
Jaiye Melville, 45, from Bon Accord also believes the PNM will win.
"We are very cautious and we are very optimistic, the vibes on the ground is very encouraging," he said.
He said in January a number of the PNM persons who did not come out to lend support now see the importance of being a part this process on Monday.
"We feel very encouraged and strong and we are optimistic about the victory come on the evening of the 6th December," he said.
He said the teams have been on the ground keeping to the plans and strategy while maintaining focus.
He noted that in the January election on Bon Accord there was a 47 per cent voter turn out but now he expects there will a larger turnout.
On the esplanade in Scarborough both PDP and PNM supporters came together to have their evening drinks wearing their party colours.
Carl Alleyne, 68 from Mt Pleasant said the PNM will sweep the election.
"PNM will get home. We did enough to bring it home," he said.
He said the promises made by the PNM are "very attainable" such as 3000 jobs.
He said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley needs to be specially congratulated for the work he has done.
"Roxborough for years for example was abandoned for years but Dr Rowley brought about change. The transportation system improved tremendously both air and sea
Roborough administrative Complex, fire station, police station, fire station," he said.
Alleyne's friend Clive Caruth, 68 of Roxborough disagreed with him.
He said it was not Rowley but ANR Robinson who was behind a lot of the development in Tobago.
"The PNM is there too long now 21 years and what have they done for Tobago? None whatsoever. Right now the kinds of things you are doing why you wasn't doing them all the time? You wait until election time to fix things. The young people are very educated and they know what is taking place and it is the young people who are going to get rid of the PNM right now," he said.
Akim Clarke, 31 from Signal Hill said change is needed and the PDP will deliver that.
"We want a change. Is 21 years the PNM has been ruling this place and we need a betterment to build the tourism to make it better for the children of tomorrow.
The PNM is not bringing anything to the table," he said.
Clarke is the owner of Jerry chair rentals at Storebay Beach.
He said the small businesses are suffering.
"They have been saying they would give us a grant and we haven't received anything. They giving hotel owners and other people and we haven't gotten anything, promises, promises, promises," he said.
Meanwhile a man called Simon who said everyone knows him as "Brother the Love", 70 from Mount Thomas said he wants the PDP to win.
"I want the PDP to win the election. Anytime PNM in Trinidad, Tobagonians cyah get what they want. The only time Tobago get what they want is when Robbie, Kamla and Winston Murray there because they could of talk for Tobago.
Castara should be developed. A lot of whites come here and build they house up there are marry to them Ras. Tourists don't like Crown Point too much when they come here they go up so (Castara)," he said.
He said people are "scrunting" during the pandemic and better management is needed of Tobago's affairs.Whoi