CONSUMERS can expect a continued rise in food prices over the next five months, according to former Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago president Balliram Maharaj.
Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Maharaj said canned food and oil prices have risen over the past six months, and this is attributed to the fact that shipping agents have requested payment for freight and terminal handling charges to be made in US currency.
“While some were accepting the TT dollars within the last week, all are requesting the payments be made in US currency. Another factor is that the freight rate has also increased from China to US$12,000 so the Government nor the Supermarket Association can be blamed for the price increase,” Maharaj lamented.
The businessman said another issue plaguing the supermarket industry is the shortage of empty containers, which is a problem globally.
Maharaj explained that some of the reasons given for the increase to the supermarkets is that soybean is experiencing low harvest, canned corned beef increased by 36 per cent, beef tails increased by 75 per cent, while dry pigeon peas increased by 20 per cent.
Another issue is that major ports are still operating under Covid-19 restrictions, and containers are being delayed for long periods.
He noted that China is also stocking up on food for their one billion-plus citizens, which is also causing a shortage of food supplies globally.
The businessman said he does not expect the global issue to get better anytime soon.
The Express contacted Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, who said briefly, she had discussions with the former SATT president and would continue to hold dialogue on this issue.