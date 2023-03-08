CCN Group Caution: External email. Please verify sender before opening attachments or clicking on links.
Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC on Wedndesday morning explained that discontinuing a court matter does not mean that the system failed, but could mean that it worked.
Gaspard was speaking on i95FM, about Monday's discontinuance of the court case against former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday and his wife, Oma Panday, former minister Carlos John and businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh.
It was alleged that the former Prime Minister and his wife received £25,000 from John and Galbaransingh in 1998 as an inducement or reward in relation to the Piarco project.
They were charged in 2005.
The matter was expected to begin before Port of Spain magistrate Adia Mohammed on Monday.
However, Gaspard filed a notice of discontinuance.
He gave reasons to the court which involved the prospect of conviction and also the issue of delay.
He also explained about the unavailability of witnesses as some had died.
During the radio programme, Gaspard said that under Section 90 of the Constitution, the DPP can discontinue any matter brought by any public body or a private citizen, once it falls within that remit and within the remit of the criminal law. "Stopping a case sometimes doesn't mean the system failed, it could also mean the system worked and that is the reason why you have the DPP's office."
He said the framers of the Constitution saw it fit to create the office of Director of Public Prosecutions, as an impartial arbiter.
Gaspard was questioned during the programme about the image of the DPP's office and of people seeing the collpase of the case as justice gone bad. He identified it as a legitimate concern but added that, "The DPP's office isn't primarily concerned with convicting people. The DPP's office is concerned with bringing prosecutions against persons where there is sufficient and compelling evidence.
"It's not a win at all cost situation and if you lose well then something wrong with you. Sometimes when you discontinue a matter, in my respectful view, if the discontinuation of the matter is premised on strong and sensible grounds, then the DPP's office would have done the right thing."
Gaspard later said that, "If in 2023, we are now looking to proceed with a matter that arose in 1998/1999, I will have to say that that doesn't speak to an efficiently working system and the DPP's office is one the major stakeholders in the system. So I understand that some blame for the delay, the protracted proceedings, may justifiably fall or be laid at the feet of the DPP."
He also said that he was concerned that, in this country, there seems to be problems with bringing people alleged to have committed white collar crime to justice.
"Take the issue of investigation first, there are certain in-built challenges which attend upon the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service), the DPPs office and so on, and in respect of prosecutions, several of the so-called high profile and complexed fraud cases and allegations have fallen away."
He said he would not ascribe blame.