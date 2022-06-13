It’s a totally inappropriate and distasteful of invasion of privacy.
That is how one parent described the searching of image and video content on the mobile phones of students by the staff at the St Francois Girls’ College in Belmont.
Speaking last week with the Express on the condition of anonymity, the parent said his daughter came home from school on last Wednesday and told her mother that she’s afraid to go to school with her phone because the teachers are not only taking the cell phones, but they were forcing random students to open their phones so that they can go through the image and video content on the phones.
He said when he found out he told his daughter he didn’t have a problem with them taking the phone away in the morning and returning it at the end of the school day. However, the extent of forcing a child to unlock their phone and then taking the phone from the child and going through all the content on the phone, he certainly has a problem with that.
The parent said that while he understood the school is trying to protect its image following some of its students having images of themselves in uniform end up on social media, they are going about it in a high-handed manner, which is wrong.
“Apparently, they’re threatening to suspend anyone who has photographs of themselves in uniform on their phone.”
He said the purpose of his daughter having a mobile phone at school is for him and his wife to be able to contact her and ensure everything is going well during the course of the day, especially when school is dismissed, but now she’s afraid because she has photos of herself in her uniform which she would have taken at home.
“I find it’s a total invasion of privacy and very inappropriate. Even the police have to get a warrant to search someone’s phone,” the parent said.
“Remember these are young girls and they have parents who should be the ones to ensure they don’t have inappropriate content on their phones, but the school is forcing them to unlock their phones and are going through the content on the girls’ phones.”
He said he found nothing wrong with a child taking a photo of herself in her school uniform as long as it’s not inappropriate and ends up on social media.
The parent added that he was also dissatisfied with the fact that the school never informed parents that they would be taking away the students’ phones upon their arrival or that they would be searching the content of the phones.
He also highlighted an incident where a student in uniform inadvertently ended up being in the background of someone else’s photo, and though she had nothing to do with the photo being taken, she was also threatened with suspension.
“This is something I find it to be really, really outrageous and inappropriate.”
He also questioned the teachers having access to private family photos.
“Suppose I was to fall asleep in a short pants and without a T-shirt on and my daughter takes a picture of me just for the fun of it, or any other photos of private family moments, the staff would be going through all of those images.”
Reiterating that the content on a child’s phone should be subject to scrutiny by the parents and should not be placed in the public domain as is happening at the school, the parent noted that what is happening now was never a policy of the school.
In a Whatsapp response to questions posed by the Express, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly stated that the lodging of phones at the start of the school day is not a Ministry policy, but is a long-established policy of the school.
She noted that the checking of phones is not a part of that school policy.
“The school had a report of a group of Form 1 students involved in a Whatsapp group with other persons purported to be students from different schools. This report came from a student involved in said group. The student indicated that the content shared by the group was pornographic in nature.
“The phones of the students identified to be a part of this group were kept overnight at the school, and the parents were called in for a meeting the next day.”
She stated that during the meeting, one guardian gave permission for their ward’s phone to be checked in their presence, and the WhatsApp group, with over 190 members, was discovered.
“The content posted and shared in this group consisted of pornographic material, including lewd language and videos, made and posted by some of the students themselves.
“A report was made to the police, as the members of the group may well have been adults passing themselves off as students. Foreign phone numbers were also involved.”
According to the Education Minister, subsequent to the discovery of the group, the members began exiting the group in short order.
“The school is actively investigating the matter, and the Student Support Services has been called in to render assistance to the students involved,” Gadsby-Dolly said.
When contacted, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Antonia De Freitas said she was not aware of the action adopted by the teachers.
“I will have to verify and proffer a response later. We will have to investigate and find out exactly what’s happening through our officers on the ground, and then we will proffer a comment.”