There are many unanswered questions about the decision taken by the leaders of the Trade Union Federation to exit the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) with immediate effect.
Citing the blatant disrespect towards the working class and the unions must end, leaders of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC), Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and Federation of Independent Trade Union & NGOs (FITUN), announced their withdrawal from NTAC at a joint press conference in Port of Spain on March 10.
During the press conference the leaders all stated that they have had enough as NTAC is a useless tool since important issues affecting the working class are not being addressed.
In response to the unions' decision, NTAC chairman Camille Robinson-Regis, who is also Minister of Planning and Development, expressed complete surprise, stating that up to the day prior to the decision NTAC held its monthly meeting and the reports she received were that nothing was amiss and there certainly was no indication of the action taken.
"I think it is unfortunate that the labour members who have been playing their role assiduously as have the other partners, have opted to have taken this type of serious action," Robinson-Regis said.
However, to shed some light on the issue, the unions made available a copy of their letter to NTAC's special advisor Roy Mitchell, in which they highlighted the grounds for their exit.
The letter dated March 11, is signed by Michael Annisette and James Lambert of NATUC, Joseph Remy and Carlton Gibson of FITUN, and JTUM's Christopher Henry.
Following is the full content of the letter:
Dear Mr. Mitchell,
Re: Resignation from the National Tripartite Advisory Council
"We the representatives of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and Non-Governmental Organisations (FITUN), the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) wish to inform you of our decision to resign from the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NT AC) with immediate effect. We wish to reiterate that we represent not only our members but the vulnerable and voiceless in the society. We have always been a strong advocate for the process of Social Dialogue as we believe that it is critically important for the achievement of Industrial Peace and Stability; Economic Growth and Development; Labour Productivity and Competitiveness, and Social Order.
In addition, it is a process that has been adopted by the International Labour
Organisation as a means of negotiations and consultation between or among
Government, Employer and Workers through their representatives with the aim to promote consensus building and the democratic involvement among the main stakeholders. It was envisaged by the ILO that this process would lead to the resolution of important economic and social issues, encourage good governance, advance social and industrial peace and stability and boost economic progress.
It was against this background that all three Federations engaged in this process since its inception. We were always committed to the process. As a result of that, we agreed to be a part of the NTAC established in 2016.
It has been five years since the formation of NT AC. We are disheartened to state that we have not seen the development of a single policy perspective, which has made a significant impact on the Economic progress of the Country nor the establishment of a stable Industrial Relations Environment.
We wish to recall the public show of contempt for us as the social partners when the Government unilaterally took the decision to shut down the Tourism Development Company (TDC) in 2017, creating economic fallout and social and industrial instability in the Tourism Sector. This action effectively had the result of eradicating the Trade Union Representation at this Company. We believe this was one of the Government's primary objective. This was followed by the closure of PETROTRIN, under the guise of restructuring, with the attendant massive job losses, social and economic fallout and once again with the desired outcome of eradicating both the Trade Union Representation and the Collective Agreement at this key State Enterprise.
There was also massive retrenchment at TSTT, UTI and other State Enterprises with further threats to Lake Asphalt, effectively weakening representation of workers at these enterprises. None of these have been properly placed before NTAC for discussions and resolutions as was the intention of the original aims of NTAC.
The three Federations are now of the firm belief that the Government now feels that they have a template for getting rid of Trade Union Representation and Collective Agreements at State Enterprises. We are now seeing the same approach and hearing the same narrative at W ASA, which we believe is aimed at achieving the same outcome, which is eradicating the Trade Union representation and the Collective Agreement at this enterprise.
The Government continuously pursued its agenda without consultation e.g. the purchase of two Inter-Island Ferries and the sale of the T&T Express which would adversely affect seafarers and other workers. Further concerns have been raised when the Minister of Public Utilities announced publicly the intention to restructure T &TEC, TSTT, TTPOST and SWMCOL, again without any consultation.
We also took umbrage to the behaviour of the Minister of Finance, who is a member of NTAC, whereby he made public statements. These public utterances are in violation to the free and fair Collective Bargaining process, in effect paying scant disrespect to the Federations who sit as party to the Tripartite process. This also shows a clear position of unilaterism on the part of the Government. In fact, the Government has openly refused to honour existing agreements for NIB, Port and Sanitation workers.
In addition, to these travesties, we have also observed the abject indiscipline of the Government Representatives with respect to their poor attendance and lack of consideration of the importance of NTAC. This was exemplified by several instances of not having a quorum of Government Representatives at NTAC meetings. We repeatedly stated that we never wanted to be part of a process which compares to the operations of a Government Department with its attendant bureaucracy.
Moreover, whilst we sat at NTAC the Government pursued aggressively the
implementation of neoliberal policies and IMF measures which only decimated the middle class and pauperized the entire population.
Having given due consideration to all these challenges and juxtaposing them with the current approach by the Government with respect to the adverse treatment of workers across the country, we firmly believe that our continued participation in NTAC would be sacrilegious to the aims and objectives of the Trade Union Movement. As such, after long and careful deliberations we have come to the inescapable conclusion that we must remove ourselves from NT AC with immediate effect."