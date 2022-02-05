THE crime scene photos of San Fernando mother Salina Mohammed, which circulated minutes after she was gunned down on Wednesday, were insensitive and added to the trauma and grief of the family.
So said a relative of Mohammed, who called on social media users to stop circulating insensitive photos for popularity on social media.
The relative said: “It is very insensitive for social media to be putting out wrong information concerning the pictures and so on. It is affecting us because it is a sad moment for everybody, and it is even more traumatising seeing the way it happened. People need to be more sensitive on social media. This is not something just for shares and likes. It is a life that was lost.”
Mohammed, 40, was ambushed and gunned down in her car metres away from her home at Coconut Drive, Green Acres, on Wednesday morning.
Mohammed was shot three times as she drove her silver Nissan Wingroad wagon out of the street to head to her workplace in San Fernando.
Police said the gunman, who was waiting in a silver-coloured vehicle on the street, flagged her down and she stopped.
A police report described the shooter as a man wearing a black cap, light-coloured jersey and black face mask.
The man stood on the roadway at the front passenger side door of her vehicle and appeared to be having a conversation with her, the report said.
Mohammed, in the driver’s seat, suddenly sped off and three explosions of gunfire were heard.
The shooter was seen running along the roadway and entered a silver Mitsubishi Lancer which then sped off.
Police said Mohammed’s purse and cellphone were taken from the car.
When officers arrived at the crime scene at around 8.30 a.m., they observed Mohammed in her vehicle, which crashed into a wall on the eastern side of the road.
There were gunshot injuries to her face and upper torso, the report said.
Crime scene investigators retrieved two spent nine-millimetre shell casings.
Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, led by ASP Sean Dhilpaul and Insp Anil Maharaj, are continuing investigations.