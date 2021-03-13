A tearful mother is asking the Education Ministry to investigate why her daughter did not obtain a national scholarship as she has a record of excellence and aced the 2020 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).
Sabita Mahase, 50, from Tunapuna, said her 19-year-old daughter, Shania Ramsumair, was focused on attaining a scholarship because her family is unable to fully fund her university education.
The pupil at Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, achieved a full certificate of grade ones in pure mathematics, physics, chemistry and Caribbean studies.
Mahase said coming from a poor family she could not pursue that dream of getting an education, but she placed her hopes and faith in her daughter who persevered and made sacrifices striving for a scholarship.
“I don’t know what more she could have done because she could not get higher; she always excelled in everything she does,” said Mahase in a telephone interview with the Express.
Mahase, a single parent, works as a sales supervisor for a distribution company in Arouca, and Shania is her only child.
She said she and her daughter live with her mother, a pensioner, who uses some of her pension money to contribute to Shania’s education.
Mahase said when the results were released on Thursday, all dreams and hopes were shattered.
“She came into the room and locked the door. She is distraught; I had to make sure she was okay. She was always an A student in the school; for graduation, she got all the awards,” said Mahase.
“In CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate), she got eight distinctions; in Cambridge, she got an A grade in chemistry; in CAPE 1, she got four distinctions in chemistry, physics, pure maths and communications; then in CAPE 2, she got all distinctions again in pure mathematics, physics, chemistry and Caribbean studies,” said Mahase, who sent photos of all her daughter’s stellar certificates.
She said given Shania’s record of accomplishments, everyone was expecting her to attain a scholarship, and given that she got ones in every subject, questions are being raised as to why was she left behind.
“I am questioning the equity in this whole distribution of scholarships,” said Mahase.
She said there are pupils with lower grades then her daughter’s who got scholarships in other categories and she believes the system is unfair.
Number of scholarships reduced
Mahase said the Government’s decision to reduce the number of scholarships from 400 to 100 was done without consideration for the children and their devotion to excelling.
She noted of the 100 scholarships, only five open schols are allocated to the category of natural sciences in the whole country.
Mahase said the majority of pupils who wrote CAPE were science students and the award of scholarships should be done on a ratio system, taking into consideration the number of pupils who pursue certain subjects.
“It is very inequitable. I am asking them to please rethink their decision in giving these small amount of scholarships in this category. I am disappointed when they came out with that policy,” she said.
“I am sure my daughter is not singular in this, and she is not the only person who is crying and devastated right now. There are children who did exceptionally well,” she said.
“She (Shania) is really disappointed because she knows the sacrifices I have been making for this to happen. Right now, all my money goes towards paying fees,” she added.
“I am a single parent, I work for a very small salary, I make sacrifices for my daughter. I sent her to all the lessons, everything, because her goal in life was to get a scholarship and to study in Canada,” she said.
Mahase said Shania got accepted to the University of Toronto to pursue engineering.
“The university put her in a special group of students that did exceptionally well,” she said.
She said this means that at her third year of the five-year programme, she would be given a job and salary that could contribute to her fees.
Mahase said Shania wants to major in chemical engineering.
“I came out from a poor home. My father was a gas station manager; he could not afford to send us to school, so after secondary school I went to work,” said Mahase.
Mahase said her family has been pooling money to pay the university tuition fees.
“Whatever savings I had and contributions from my mother, brothers, sisters and all my family, we were able to pay for the first semester, with the hope that when she got the open scholarship, the rest would be paid for,” she said.
“We are in a bind because she is in her second semester and she has to move on. I don’t know what else to do.
It’s very unfair what has happened,” she added.
Mahase said Shania also faced challenges when she wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
She said she passed for St George’s College and queries with the Education Ministry found an error was made and she was to go to St Joseph’s Convent.
The corrected results came too late as Mahase had applied for a transfer from St George’s to Lakshmi Girls.
“She picked up the pieces at the time and set her mind on working towards a scholarship. My daughter would come home from school and then go straight to lessons; she made all sacrifices and it is so unfair,” she said as she wept.
Mahase said each year at the University of Toronto costs CAN$62,000 ($337,900).
She said she got a loan from her work place to pay for the first semester.
“Under normal circumstances as to what existed before, without any questions asked, she would have qualified for an open scholarship,” said Mahase.
She also issued an appeal to any corporate entities to lend assistance.
23 schools
A total of 23 schools were awarded scholarships for 2020.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said on Thursday that the 50 open and 50 additional scholarships for the academic year 2019/2020 were based on the results of CAPE 2020.
She said the award of 100 scholarships cost some $35 million per year.
The subject groupings for scholarships included Business Studies, Environmental Studies, Humanities/Modern Studies, Language Studies, Natural Sciences, Creative and Performing Studies, General Studies, Information and Communication Technology, Mathematics, and Technical Studies.
Anyone wishing to assist Shania can e-mail her mother at sabita.mahase@yahoo.com or call 387-1566.