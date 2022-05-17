Why does Matelot even exist?

Matelot made big news in 2018, and villagers probably wish it didn't.
It declared The Safest Village in Trinidad by then perpetually-acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams.
Williams said only 20 serious crimes were reported there in 2017.
The last time the rest of the country heard anything about this village was the year before, when a night of rainfall sent a torrent of rock and mud down the north slope of the mountain range, washing out bridges, taking off some roofs, and flooding the houses closest the river mouth.
Before that, it concerned the ruined fishing boats lashed against the rocks by some big waves.
And before that, it was the awful road from Grande Riviere.
For the town and city folk who visit the place, a trip to Matelot is like leaving the island.
Many drive away asking - how did this place come to exist.
Here's the explanation.
Matelot is expecting big things from its political representative.
Terry Rondon has been re-elected local government councillor for the area, and, after more than two decades on the job, is now chairman of the vast Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.
Rondon's task is near insurmountable. But he has incentive. His family was among the early settlers of Matelot, benefited from its plantation prosperity, and witnessed its sad decay.
Located as far from everywhere else as you can get in Trinidad, the village of less than 900 people has been in decline for as far back as anyone can remember.
And as its economic importance and political relevance diminished, so have the resources needed for its development and upkeep.
The police post is often unmanned, with a single officer assigned a 24-hour shift.
The ruined road leading to the village once called 'down in the hole', has discouraged the eco-tourists from making the trip in. The same problem has hampered agriculturists and fisher folk from getting their crop and catch to market. As a result, everyone loses.
But there was a time when Matelot had economic might, important enough for the village to be a ferry port of call, and later, for a road to be carved out of the north coast cliff from Toco more than 25 kilometres away.
There were so many people moving to the place back then that several settlements (no longer in existence) were born and thrived.
And it was a village with enough souls to save too, for the Moravian Church, and the Anglican Church to send its missionaries, and for the Roman Catholics to erect a church in the what, today, seems the most unlikely of places.
The rise and demise of Matelot was researched by Dr Dane Morton-Gittens who published his work in a paper titled The Golden Age and Decline of Matelot, Trinidad (1885-1945).
In it, he cited the historical documents of the local Roman Catholic church, the colonial government, and several fellow historians, among his sources. Morton-Gittens, a teacher at the St Benedict's College, La Romaine, spent four years at the Matelot Community College and used the time to reach deep into the history of the place.
He wrote that the first known inhabitants were the indigenous Carinepagoto, a Carib-speaking group, who in 1760, were herded to Toco by the Franciscan Capuchin Fathers (who had established a mission there), fearing raids from French and Dutch interlopers. Matelot became deserted, but in 1783, as a result of the Cedula of Population, two Spanish families, Estrada and Salvary, from Venezuela took up land in Matelot.
The two families would dominate for a century before 1890, when they were joined by the Rondon, Noriega and Sanchez families, also immigrants from Venezuela, as well as immigrants from the smaller islands. By 1933, there were over 605 people living in Matelot, and the cocoa industry had grown to such an extent that new cocoa areas had opened up in Petite Riviere, Lance Palmiste and Cachipa (all west of Matelot), with the Barious, Gransauls and Leong Chins also becoming big cocoa plantation owners.
Matelot's prosperity began to wane in after 1920 when the cocoa price collapsed, and many farmers went bankrupt. So catastrophic was the decline that people in the villages of Petite Riviere, Lance Palmiste and Cachipa moved to Matelot. Morton-Gittens wrote that, in 1818, Governor Ralph Woodford introduced the “Round the Island” steamer to the village, which allowed the Spanish “Peons” to grow cocoa as a cash crop, which did so well, that in November 1885, Governor Sir William Robinson was allocated 200 pounds for the construction of a building to hold a police court and school.
In September 1887, Fr Betrand Cothonay, on a visit to Matelot, noted that the village population was around 280 people, descended from the Estradas and Salvarys. This prosperity brought immigrants from Grenada, Barbados, St Vincent and Tobago, hoping to get labouring jobs in the cocoa industry and the start of 1889, Matelot was on the threshold of a new age.
The Matelot Boys' and Girls' Roman Catholic School was completed in 1890, the same year that a bridle road was constructed from Toco, a route that remains a subject of complaint to this very day. It was around this time that a police service was introduced under pressure from planters victim to praedial larceny. A station and court building was opened in 1903, with the court (opened every 17th of March, June, September and December) dealing with primary cocoa related crimes. 1903 was also the year that a post office opened in the village with mail brought via steamer from Port of Spain.
In 1907, a dispensary was set up with a doctor visiting once a week, dealing with cases of fevers, yaws, poisoning and worms. The Roman Catholic Church appointed Fr Hyacinth Bariou to the Toco/Matelot Parish in 1889, to minister in Matelot to villagers who found it difficult to travel to Toco to baptise children or organise burials, and to minister with couples “living in sin”.
Within three years, Bariou, the Church of the Immaculate Conception, capable of holding 200 people and complete with organ and choir, was complete, its upkeep coming from donations of crops to the Church. Morton-Gittens found that Bariou retired after being hurt in an accident on his way to Matelot, but continued to minister to the village, with his family donating land for the village cemetery, and embarking on a repair of the church bell tower. He would die before its completion (and given the title Apostle of the North Coast) and with that, Matelot reverted to the Parish of Toco (it remains to this day). Cocoa's collapse also took with it many of the social services after 1920, Morton-Gittens wrote.
This price crash (from $23.90 per 110 pounds to $9.50 in 1920) began the ruin for planters who experimented with growing nutmeg, tonka bean, coffee and citrus. However, as Morton-Gittens discovered, the hardest to be hit were the peasants, who began growing provisions, on land cleared illegally, or rented, or on which they were given permission to grow. And to supplement their income, some turned to fishing. But the area's economy never recovered, and cocoa farmers who had borrowed to buy cocoa land, lost everything.
The labourers were retrenched, with malnutrition being reported because of the poor diet. Some got jobs with the Public Works Department (many still do today) while others became literal paupers, with Morton-Gittens finding that in 1939, 16 people from Matelot had received the poor allowance of 24 cents a month. But the Roman Catholic church stayed, with its school, opened in 1890 with an enrolment of 55 children, educating countless children over the years, including Rondon who, along with the Matelot Village Council, the Matelot King Fishers' Association, and the Dorcas Women's Group, now has a better chance at lifting Matelot out of the hole.
